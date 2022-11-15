Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Receive 2022 Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind

Baltimore, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind, the leading non-profit working to develop offshore wind and build a dedicated supply chain in the United States, will present U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind at its annual Ventus Gala this Thursday, November 17, in recognition of her outstanding leadership and yearslong commitment to expand offshore wind.

The Ventus Gala is the preeminent industry gathering honoring milestones and achievements across the offshore wind industry. Winners of Ventus Awards will be recognized as part of the 2022 Ventus Gala in Washington, D.C. on November 17—the 18 finalists span the entirety of the offshore wind supply chain, from researchers and academics, to engineers, policymakers, developers, manufacturers, and thought leaders. The Heronemus Award, named in honor of William Edward Heronemus (1920 – 2002), known as the “father of modern wind power,” is the highest award given by the Business Network and recognizes an individual who has contributed significantly to the expansion of offshore wind energy.

“Secretary Gina Raimondo is a powerhouse in Washington, in Rhode Island, and indeed nationwide and undeniably instrumental in jumpstarting America’s offshore wind industry,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “Her resolve to deploy the best science and data available, develop innovative partnerships, and prioritize workforce development is bringing the benefits of this important clean energy source to communities across our country. We are proud to recognize her continued leadership with this award.”

As the former governor of Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo was a fervent advocate for offshore wind whose contributions have accelerated the industry and supply chain opportunities in landmark ways. She worked to develop the American offshore wind market, championing the Block Island project that would become the first commercial offshore wind farm in the United States. She brought that leadership to Washington, D.C. and as Secretary of Commerce has worked across public and private sectors to deliver record investment, bring together diverse partners, and harness the economic potential of this powerful clean energy solution.

“Addressing the climate crisis is a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and the Department of Commerce, with a focus on renewable energy including offshore wind. From the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to the historic Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration has positioned the United States to deliver on our goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 while creating thousands of well-paying jobs, strengthening climate resilience, and powering millions of homes and businesses,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Together with our public and private partners, we remain committed to building a thriving American renewable energy industry and a strong, U.S.-based supply chain that can meet this important moment, while protecting biodiversity and promoting ocean co-use.”

The Ventus Awards represent the intertwining of elements to create a harmonious balance of elegance, strength, academic perseverance, and scientific excellence. Awards are presented in nine categories designed to highlight the contributions and facets of the offshore wind industry on a global scale. Categories span from advancing project management, to generational leadership, to securing supply chain self-sufficiency to engineering excellence.

All Ventus Awards are open to nominations with the exception of the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind, which is nominated and selected by a closed panel of judges. To purchase tickets to the 2022 Ventus Gala or to learn more about the Ventus Awards, eligibility criteria, and selection committee, please visit www.ventusawards.com.

If you are a member of the press interested in attending the event, please contact Melinda Skea.