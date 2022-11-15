Coming Of Age Tale MY WONDER YEARS Chronicles The Life Of A Young Boy Struggling To Find His Place In The World

Charleston, SC, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up in the vibrant and culturally diverse melting pot of New Orleans, Jeffrey Guice was eager to discover more, and from a young age, he was eager to see the world. His wanderlust would eventually take him to six continents. But despite the awe of inspiring new landscapes and people, he felt something was missing, some path unmapped. Only after realizing it was his own consciousness that needed exploring, did he finally recognize how far he really needed to go.

In My Wonder Years, Guice presents a moving collection of short stories, poems and photographs from growing up in the thrillingly tumultuous time of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll. Illustrating how we can never really escape our roots, Guice’s journey allowed him to see how searching for a place and a purpose allowed him the space for self-reflection and the ability to see the person he wanted to be. His enlightenment came and from there, a lifetime of self-discovery while striving to become the type of son, companion, father and friend he could be proud of. Guice describes his memoir as a cross between A Streetcar Named Desire and Confederacy of Dunces with a sprinkling of The Big Easy. Brimming with American nostalgia, My Wonder Years will surely resonate with anyone who’s ever struck out on their own to find themselves.

My Wonder Years is available for purchase online at BarnesAndNoble.com.

About the Author:

Jeffrey Pipes Guice worked in newspaper and magazine publishing for nearly thirty years in New York City and Washington DC. During this time, he traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa, and spent some time

