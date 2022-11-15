American Indian College Fund to Host Book Discussion

Denver, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the American Indian College Fund’s Native American Heritage Month activities, president and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, will lead a discussion of the book “A Calm and Normal Heart” with the author, Chelsea T. Hicks (Osage/Wazhazhe heritage). The discussion on Hicks’ collection of short stories will be followed by a question-and-answer session. This free virtual event will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 12 p.m. MST and is open to all.

Hicks is a writer living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She earned a Master of Arts degree at UC Davis and a Master of Fine Arts degree at the Institute of American Indian Arts, a tribal college. Hicks began learning her Native language, Wazhazhe ie, for her iko (grandmother), and studies with mentors from her tribal district. She centers language study in her writing to address trends of healing and cultural revitalization for modern-day Natives. Her works include short stories, poems, essays, and novels. Ancestral stories and veneration are recurrent themes in her work. "A Calm and Normal Heart” is her first book. It incorporates poems and dialogue in Wahzhazhe ie as she tells the stories of modern, Indigenous characters on journeys of self-discovery.

Spaces for the discussion are limited. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3g91F7p. Participants will receive an email with a Zoom link prior to the event.

About the American Indian College Fund —The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 33 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $14.45 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2021-22. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $284 million in scholarships and program, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Photo: The American Indian College Fund is hosting a book club reading led by Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO, and author Chelsea T. Hicks (Osage/Wazhazhe heritage) on Tuesday, November 29, in honor of Native American Heritage Month. To register and to learn more ways to participate in Native American Heritage Month, please visit: https://bit.ly/3g91F7p.

Attachment