Tipsy Elves and CTS Join Forces for Festive In-store Holiday Experience

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shark Tank success story and online apparel company Tipsy Elves has teamed up with celebrated value retailer Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) to create an in-store home for their widely-loved holiday products. From interactive 3D sweaters to classic holiday accessories, you can find Tipsy Elves’ most popular Christmas products conveniently on CTS shelves beginning November 2023.

“CTS and Tipsy Elves are a natural fit,” said Jeremy Bare, SVP Merchandising & Design for CTS. “By being a brick-and-mortar partner, we are giving our customers a chance to really see the incredible designs and feel the quality. We are excited to offer Tipsy Elves items in our stores and we know our customers will be, too.”

The highly-shopped holiday stores will house Tipsy Elves’ most popular products throughout the holiday season, as well as a few one-of-a-kind styles exclusive to CTS, bringing the magic of their primarily online apparel to an in-store experience.

“Beyond being a natural alignment for our products, CTS is a great fit for our brand. We’re excited to offer our products in-store as more than just products on a shelf—we’ve partnered to create a truly special holiday shopping experience,” said Evan Mendelsohn Co-founder of Tipsy Elves.



