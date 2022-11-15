Ferroglobe Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022 Results Despite Weaker Market Conditions

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the third quarter 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 revenue of $593.2 million, down 29.5% over the prior quarter

Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $185.3 million, down 38.9% over the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease of 5 percentage points to 31% in Q3 2022, down from 36% over the prior quarter

Net profit of $98.8 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.52), compared to net profit of $185.1 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.98) in Q2 2022

Net debt of $194 million at quarter end, similar at the end of Q2

Total cash of $236.8 million at quarter-end, down $69.7 million from the prior quarter

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Solid third quarter results despite weaker market conditions

Redeemed all $60 million of the 9% super senior secured notes due 2025

Board approval of our new medium to long term strategy

Planned restart of the Polokwane facility, adding 55,000 tons of silicon metal capacity in South Africa, providing access to strategically located lower-cost asset

Ramping up industrial production of 99.999% (3N) and 99.9999% (4N) micrometer size silicon metal at our Puertollano facility in Spain



Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter, we have seen a challenging environment driven by demand slowdown and continued volatility in energy prices in Europe. Steel production has been heavily curtailed in Europe, where we have also seen massive closures of aluminum plants.

“Despite a difficult environment during the third quarter, Ferroglobe continues to perform well, generating robust sales and healthy profitability. The various initiatives that we have implemented over the past two years have enabled us to perform well during challenging periods and declining prices. We continue to focus on improving our overall competitiveness in the market and optimizing our cost position. The restart of our Polokwane facility will provide us with a competitive source of silicon metal with a location that will provide the flexibility to move production away from plants impacted by burdened energy costs and expand business in new geographies. As we have mentioned in prior earnings calls, we continue reducing our leverage with the objective of further strengthening our balance sheet. During the third quarter we redeemed $60 million of our 9% super senior secured notes, reducing our annual interest expense by over $5 million. We will continue to focus on optimizing our costs to improve the efficiency of our organization,” concluded Dr. Levi.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights $,000 (unaudited) Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2021 % CQ/PQ % CYQ/PYQ Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 %

CY/PY Sales $ 593,218 $ 840,808 $ 429,210 (29 %) 38 % $ 2,149,291 $ 1,209,137 78 % Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (285,210 ) $ (369,749 ) $ (295,273 ) (23 %) (3 %) $ (995,514 ) $ (813,377 ) 22 % Operating profit (loss) $ 154,424 $ 265,298 $ 11,260 (42 %) 1,271 % $ 630,853 $ (24,502 ) 2,675 % Operating margin 26.0% 31.6% 3% 29.4% (2% ) Adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to the parent $ 118,264 $ 213,170 $ (64,214 ) (45 %) 284 % $ 496,737 $ (79,424 ) 725 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 1.14 $ (0.36 ) $ 2.66 $ (0.45 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,293 $ 303,159 $ 37,592 (39 %) 393 % $ 729,568 $ 93,747 678 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.2% 36.1% 8.8% 33.9% 7.8% Operating cash flow $ 54,972 $ 164,818 $ (34,677 ) (67 %) 259 % $ 285,698 $ (23,050 ) 1,339 % Free cash flow1 $ 40,141 $ 151,109 $ (42,845 ) (73 %) 194 % $ 248,033 $ (39,440 ) 729 % Working Capital $ 717,283 $ 687,345 $ 395,867 4 % 81 % $ 717,283 $ 395,867 81 % Working Capital as % of Sales2 30.2% 20.4% 23.1% 25.0% 24.6% Cash and Restricted Cash $ 236,789 $ 306,511 $ 95,043 (23 %) 149 % $ 236,789 $ 95,043 149 % Adjusted Gross Debt3 $ 431,207 $ 500,472 $ 499,270 (14 %) (14 %) $ 431,207 $ 499,270 (14 %) Equity $ 700,340 $ 637,710 $ 281,910 10 % 148 % $ 700,340 $ 281,910 148 %

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow

(2) Working capital based on annualized quarterly sales respectively

(3) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 & September 30, 2021

Sales

In the third quarter of 2022, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $593.2 million, a decrease of 29% compared with the prior quarter and an increase of 38% compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in our third quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $248 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $92 million of the decrease, silicon based alloys, which accounted for $57 million and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $95 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $285.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $369.8 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 23%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 48% in the third quarter of 2022 versus 44% in the prior quarter. This variance is mainly due to the larger energy benefit in France recognized in the second quarter, the increase in the price of energy and inflationary pressure on raw material prices, particularly coal.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter of 2022, net profit attributable to the Parent was $97.6 million, or $0.52 per dilutedshare, compared to a net profit attributable to the Parent of $185.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the third quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $185.3 million, or 31% of sales, a decrease of 5 percentage points compared to adjusted EBITDA of $303.2 million, or 36% of sales in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the the third quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to the decrease in sale volumes and price.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $236.8 million as of September 30, 2022, down $69.7 million from $306.5 million as of June 30, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, we generated positive operating cash flow of $54.9 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $14.8 million, and $108.9 million in negative cash flow from financing activities, primarily driven by the $60 million of 9% super senior notes redeemed in July 2022.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $717.3 million at September 30, 2022, increasing from $687.3 million at June 30, 2022. The $30.0 million increase in working capital during the quarter was due primarily to a $108.6 million increase in inventories, partially offset by a $84.9 million decrease in accounts receivables. On a relative basis, our working capital as a percentage of sales increased during the third quarter to 30.2%, compared to 20.4% during the prior quarter.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the third quarter we continued to follow through on our stated commitment to deleverage the balance sheet with the redemption of our 9% super senior notes that was completed in July. This reduced our adjusted gross debt by $60 million. This was in addition to the $19 million of the senior notes that we purchased in the open market during the second quarter.

“While our end-markets were challenging in the third quarter, we were able to successfully manage our cost to report healthy EBITDA, which remained relatively strong, as well as EBITDA margins, which were the third highest in the Company’s history. The third quarter results highlight that the cost cutting initiatives that we have implemented over the past couple of years enable us to perform well in both challenging markets as well as healthy ones.

“Ferroglobe’s financial condition is strong with $237 million in total cash, with provides us with much flexibility to manage our business” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2022 Change Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 50,545 62,988 (19.8 )% 61,713 (18.1 )% 169,883 190,311 (10.7 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 5,220 5,649 (7.6 )% 2,467 111.6 % 5,489 2,366 132.0 % Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 263,845 355,819 (25.8 )% 152,246 73.3 % 932,488 450,276 107.1 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 113,151 175,108 (35.4 )% 11,428 890.1 % 439,920 39,845 1004.1 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 42.9 % 49.2 % 7.5 % 47.2 % 8.8 %

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $263.8 million, a decrease of 25.8% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 7.6%, while total shipments decreased by 19.8%, primarily due to a decline in market demand. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $113.2 million during the third quarter, a decrease of 35.4% compared with $175.1 million for the prior quarter.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2022 Change Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 48,977 57,658 (15.1 )% 55,863 (12.3 )% 164,230 182,688 (10.1 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 3,655 4,097 (10.8 )% 1,992 83.5 % 3,819 1,824 109.4 % Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 179,011 236,225 (24.2 )% 111,279 60.9 % 627,194 333,223 88.2 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 59,668 97,141 (38.6 )% 8,375 612.5 % 235,220 29,849 688.0 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 33.3 % 41.1 % 7.5 % 37.5 % 9.0 %

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $179.0 million, a decrease of 24.2% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.8%, due to a decline in demand for ferrosilicons linked to general industry declines in the steel sector. Total shipments of silicon-based alloys decreased 15.1%, driven by lower demand in our foundry business during the quarter due to the broader commodities slowdown. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $59.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 38.6% compared with $97.1 million for the prior quarter.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2022 Change Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 61,583 97,007 (36.5 )% 76,454 (19.5 )% 233,672 217,386 7.5 % Average selling price ($/MT): 1,584 1,986 (20.2 )% 1,574 0.6 % 1,860 1,390 33.8 % Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 97,547 192,656 (49.4 )% 120,339 (18.9 )% 434,630 302,167 43.8 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 14,681 32,871 (55.3 )% 22,494 (34.7 )% 67,923 48,330 40.5 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 15.1 % 17.1 % 18.7 % 15.6 % 16.0 %

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $97.5 million, a decrease of 49.4% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 20.2% and total shipments decreased 36.5%. Shipments declined, as a result of lower demand following an extraordinarily high second quarter, production self-constraint in Spain due to high energy prices, and higher pressure from Asian suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 55.3% compared with $32.9 million for the prior quarter.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other origins at a moment of strong market demand, leading to a temporary increase in raw materials prices. The uncertain supply and logistical conditions in Russia have also led Ferroglobe to diversify its sourcing of carbon electrodes. New sourcing was put in place during the course of the quarter allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

Subsequent event

Restart of Polokwane facility



In October 2022, the company announced the intention to restart its 55,000-ton silicon metal facility in Polokwane, South Africa. The decision to restart the Polokwane facility was made as part of Ferroglobe’s strategic plan to increase its capacity of silicon metal to address strong market demand. The Polokwane plant will enable the Company to add capacity that is lower cost and strategically located, optimizing its asset footprint, and providing flexibility in addressing the volatile energy markets in Europe.

The Polokwane facility provides a lower-cost source of silicon metal that is driven by competitive energy rates, an efficient asset base and a strategic location that can serve customers in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. Ferroglobe expects to begin production of the three-furnace operation by the end of November 2022, with initial production of approximately 1,150 metric tons per month, gradually ramping up to approximately 3,750 metric tons per month by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Sales $ 593,218 $ 840,808 $ 429,210 $ 2,149,291 $ 1,209,137 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (285,210 ) (369,749 ) (295,273 ) (995,514 ) (813,377 ) Other operating income 19,711 26,223 31,447 68,942 70,466 Staff costs (75,689 ) (80,704 ) (50,386 ) (238,379 ) (208,849 ) Other operating expense (77,954 ) (130,992 ) (79,785 ) (292,122 ) (209,793 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (19,719 ) (20,185 ) (23,971 ) (61,012 ) (72,779 ) Impairment losses — — (363 ) — (363 ) Other gain (loss) 67 (103 ) 381 (353 ) 1,056 Operating profit (loss) 154,424 265,298 11,260 630,853 (24,502 ) Net finance expense (16,630 ) (12,829 ) (103,379 ) (41,914 ) (130,420 ) Exchange differences (1,770 ) (7,882 ) (6,180 ) (14,045 ) (12,257 ) Profit (loss) before tax 136,024 244,587 (98,299 ) 574,894 (167,179 ) Income tax benefit (loss) (37,184 ) (59,529 ) 680 (140,207 ) 1,774 Profit (loss) for the period 98,840 185,058 (97,619 ) 434,687 (165,405 ) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,212 ) 265 1,023 (570 ) 3,338 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 97,628 $ 185,323 $ (96,596 ) $ 434,117 $ (162,067 ) EBITDA $ 174,143 $ 285,483 $ 35,231 $ 691,865 $ 48,277 Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,293 $ 303,159 $ 37,592 $ 729,568 $ 93,747 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,424 187,441 179,849 187,454 172,852 Diluted 188,850 188,538 179,849 188,804 172,852 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.99 $ (0.54 ) $ 2.32 $ (0.94 ) Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.98 $ (0.54 ) $ 2.30 $ (0.94 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS

Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 97,467 94,866 100,642 Property, plant and equipment 511,256 528,198 554,914 Other non-current financial assets 3,904 3,920 4,091 Deferred tax assets 158 124 7,010 Non-current receivables from related parties 1,462 1,558 1,699 Other non-current assets 17,072 17,818 18,734 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,950 2,077 2,272 Total non-current assets 662,971 678,263 719,064 Current assets Inventories 511,557 403,004 289,797 Trade and other receivables 413,722 498,619 381,073 Current receivables from related parties 2,445 2,605 2,841 Current income tax assets 1,155 2,314 7,660 Other current financial assets 2 203 104 Other current assets 35,581 15,518 8,408 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents — — — Cash and cash equivalents 234,839 304,434 114,391 Total current assets 1,199,301 1,226,697 804,274 Total assets $ 1,862,272 $ 1,904,960 $ 1,523,338 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 700,340 $ 637,710 $ 320,031 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 23,130 48,961 895 Provisions 53,487 55,771 60,958 Bank borrowings 2,534 2,922 3,670 Lease liabilities 9,181 9,514 9,968 Debt instruments 330,990 385,911 404,938 Other financial liabilities (1) 34,695 37,020 4,549 Other Obligations (2) 43,009 43,232 38,082 Other non-current liabilities (2) — — 1,476 Deferred tax liabilities 34,461 41,228 25,145 Total non-current liabilities 531,487 624,559 549,681 Current liabilities Provisions 121,826 95,300 137,625 Bank borrowings 68,446 96,412 95,297 Lease liabilities 7,800 7,342 8,390 Debt instruments 5,146 15,075 35,359 Other financial liabilities (1) 56,078 57,653 62,464 Payables to related parties 848 9,605 9,545 Trade and other payables 207,996 214,278 206,000 Current income tax liabilities 70,564 43,193 1,775 Other Obligations (2) 7,171 16,469 22,843 Other current liabilities (2) 84,570 87,364 74,328 Total current liabilities 630,445 642,691 653,626 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,862,272 $ 1,904,960 $ 1,523,338

(1) On January 25, 2022, the Ministry opened a hearing to decide on reimbursement of the loan. The company presented its allegations on February 15, 2022. Based on those allegations, the reimbursement procedure has been suspended and a new final report is expected to be made by the Ministry by the end of 2022 ending the administrative procedure and establishing the definitive amount of the partial reimbursement to be made. However, for accounting purposes the entire loan was considered short-term

(2) In 2021 we disaggregated “Other liabilities” into an additional line to the balance sheet “Other obligations“ to separately present certain contractual obligations whose nature and function differs from other items presented in the “Other liabilities line”, so as to allow a better understanding of the Company´s financial position.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ 98,840 $ 185,058 $ (97,619 ) $ 434,687 $ (165,405 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 37,184 59,529 (680 ) 140,207 (1,774 ) Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 19,719 20,185 23,971 61,012 72,779 Net finance expense 16,630 12,829 103,379 41,914 130,420 Exchange differences 1,770 7,882 6,180 14,045 12,257 Impairment losses — — 363 — 363 Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (124 ) (10 ) (424 ) (140 ) (688 ) Gain on disposal of non-current assets 142 — — 444 (351 ) Share-based compensation 1,118 970 1,269 3,895 2,163 Other adjustments (85 ) 112 43 48 (17 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (Increase) decrease in inventories (129,210 ) (59,568 ) (51,835 ) (262,389 ) (49,159 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 60,654 (25,963 ) (27,683 ) (87,076 ) (78,000 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,656 (10,959 ) 9,138 30,770 51,474 Other (40,841 ) 5,654 (1,138 ) (47,650 ) 3,764 Income taxes paid (12,481 ) (30,901 ) 359 (44,069 ) (876 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 54,972 164,818 (34,677 ) 285,698 (23,050 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 1,055 140 21 1,263 184 Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets(1) (229 ) — — (229 ) — Property, plant and equipment (15,657 ) (13,855 ) (8,189 ) (38,705 ) (17,117 ) Other — 6 — 6 — Disposals: — Other non-current assets — — — — 543 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (14,831 ) (13,709 ) (8,168 ) (37,665 ) (16,390 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for debt and equity issuance costs (693 ) (100 ) (26,064 ) (793 ) (43,755 ) Proceeds from equity issuance — — 40,000 — 40,000 Proceeds from debt issuance — — 20,000 (4,943 ) 60,000 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — Borrowings 193,502 301,360 159,861 739,026 437,496 Payments (218,593 ) (292,253 ) (158,118 ) (748,473 ) (460,565 ) Amounts paid due to leases (2,412 ) (2,277 ) (2,602 ) (7,207 ) (8,615 ) Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities (60,655 ) (19,119 ) — (41,476 ) — Interest paid (20,078 ) (2,376 ) (1,125 ) (57,253 ) (21,473 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (108,929 ) (14,765 ) 31,952 (121,119 ) 3,088 Total net cash flows for the period (68,788 ) 136,344 (10,893 ) 126,914 (36,352 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 306,511 176,022 106,089 116,663 131,557 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies (934 ) (5,855 ) (153 ) (6,788 ) (162 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 236,789 $ 306,511 $ 95,043 $ 236,789 $ 95,043 Cash from continuing operations 234,839 304,434 89,047 234,839 89,047 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,950 2,077 5,996 1,950 5,996 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 236,789 $ 306,511 $ 95,043 $ 236,789 $ 95,043

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 97,628 $ 185,323 $ (96,596 ) $ 434,117 $ (162,067 ) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,212 (265 ) (1,023 ) 570 (3,338 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 37,184 59,529 (680 ) 140,207 (1,774 ) Net finance expense 16,630 12,829 103,379 41,914 130,420 Exchange differences 1,770 7,882 6,180 14,045 12,257 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 19,719 20,185 23,971 61,012 72,779 EBITDA 174,143 285,483 35,231 691,865 48,277 Impairment — — 363 — 363 Restructuring and termination costs — 3,406 1,313 9,315 44,422 New strategy implementation 7,354 14,270 — 24,592 — Pension Plan buyout — — 685 — 685 Subactivity 3,796 — — 3,796 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,293 $ 303,159 $ 37,592 $ 729,568 $ 93,747

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022 Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 97,628 $ 185,323 $ (96,596 ) $ 434,117 $ (162,067 ) Tax rate adjustment 11,584 13,498 30,776 32,012 51,723 Impairment — — 247 — 247 Restructuring and termination costs — 2,765 893 7,562 30,207 New strategy implementation 5,970 11,584 — 19,964 — Pension Plan buyout — — 466 — 466 Subactivity 3,082 — — 3,082 — Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 118,264 $ 213,170 $ (64,214 ) $ 496,737 $ (79,424 )

Adjusted diluted profit per share: