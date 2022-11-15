The National Board for Respiratory Care Invests More Than $2 Million in the Future Generation of Respiratory Therapists

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC) invested more than $2 million in critically needed scholarship funds for education programs across the United States as part of its 2022 corporate social responsibility initiative known as “Choose to Give.” More than 400 Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) accredited respiratory care educational programs received funds to use toward scholarships for current and future respiratory care practitioners.

“With the growing shortage of respiratory therapists, we wanted to invest in future generations of respiratory therapists by funding scholarships and new educational opportunities for aspiring respiratory therapists. Our Choose to Give initiative will ensure a better, brighter future for the profession,” said Lori M. Tinkler, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of the NBRC.

The numbers of current and aspiring respiratory therapists are both decreasing, causing serious concern that the supply of respiratory therapists cannot meet the high demand. “The steady decrease (27%) in enrollment in RT educational programs coupled with retirements and corresponding increases in systemwide demand create the perfect storm – we have too few RTs to meet the growing demand for RTs,” said Tinkler.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, respiratory therapy jobs are projected to grow 23% by 2030. To address the shortage of respiratory therapists and advance specialization, Tinkler said the NBRC is also leading a multi-year, national campaign to raise awareness of the value of the profession, to improve recruitment and retention, and to identify, shape and inspire new leadership in respiratory care. Learn more about the campaign at morerts.com.

The NBRC’s Choose to Give campaign supports the long-term recruitment, retention and advancement of respiratory therapists. In 2022, the NBRC Board of Trustees designated a portion of annual credential maintenance fees to fund educational scholarships, grants and awards for current and future practitioners through accredited education programs. In addition, the NBRC annually funds respiratory therapy scholarships through the American Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCF) and the Coalition for Baccalaureate and Graduate Respiratory Therapy Education (CoBGRTE).

Columbus State Community College of Columbus, OH, is one of 400+ educational institutions receiving The NBRC scholarship funds to advance the future of respiratory therapists. “Columbus State Community College is honored to be a recipient of scholarship dollars from the NBRC to help students further their respiratory care education with us. NBRC’s scholarship is an investment in our students like Allyson, who graduated from Columbus State before COVID made its landing. She was ready when called to service in New York City in 2020 – when respiratory therapists were needed there most urgently,” said Diane Larusso Sharp, Director of Development of the Columbus State Community College Foundation.

About the NBRC: Established in 1960 and headquartered in the Kansas City area since 1974, the NBRC is the credentialing board for U.S. respiratory care practitioners. The NBRC’s mission is to promote excellence in respiratory care by awarding credentials based on high-competency standards.

The 49 states regulating the respiratory care profession recognize the NBRC examinations as the minimum standard for state licensure. The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accredits all of the NBRC’s examinations.