Bird Global Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud (BRDS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS).



If you acquired Bird securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952. Or please click the link below:

BIRD INVESTIGATION

On November 14, 2022 before the market opened, Bird filed a Form 8-K with the SEC dated November 11, 2022, which reported as follows:

“[T]he Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of Bird Global, Inc. (the “Company”) . . . determined that (i) the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the years then ended, and quarterly periods within those years, included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission . . . on March 15, 2022, (ii) its condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, and for the three months then ended, included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 and (iii) its condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022, and for the three and six months then ended, included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022 . . . should no longer be relied upon. Similarly, any previously furnished or filed reports, related earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications of the Company describing the Company's financial results contained in the Original Filings should no longer be relied upon."

The Company also reported that:

"[t]he determination results from an error identified in connection with the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022, and the three and nine months then ended, related to its business system configuration that impacted the recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business ('Rides') for which collectability was not probable."

Following this news, Bird shares fell nearly 16% on November 14, 2022 and continued to decline the following trading day.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 687-1980

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com