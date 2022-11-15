Gitcoin and OKX to Partner on Support for Developer Community and Public Good

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem, has entered into a strategic partnership with Gitcoin to support the developer community and the use of novel funding mechanisms for the public good in the crypto space.



With its day-one commitment to user experience, safety, and transparency, OKX leads in industry compliance and product innovation and is trusted by 20 million people worldwide. Its wide suite of decentralized products including a multi-chain NFT marketplace, self-custody wallet, and OKC blockchain empower a world of financial inclusion through the power of blockchain technology.

Gitcoin is the community of over 300k builders, creators, and protocols at the center of open web ecosystems. They have ushered in more than $70M in funding for OSS and public good projects through their novel funding mechanisms. Through the use of quadratic funding, community building, and making learning resources accessible, Gitcoin has proven they are a leader in the web3 space, supporting the build-out of tomorrow’s digital public infrastructure.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with a trusted partner like OKX on our shared mission to build and fund projects that contribute meaningfully to the crypto community,” said Kyle Weiss, the Director of the Gitcoin Foundation. “The partnership with OKX will allow us to broaden our worldwide reach to developers, and continue to empower communities to fund their shared needs."

“Despite protracted market conditions, Gitcoin continues to support public good projects through GR14 and GR15, driving fundamental technology innovation in the industry. This echoes OKX's core mission to invest in building, innovation, and community. We are thrilled to provide firepower for Gitcoin to sustainably grow its initiatives, and look forward to working together to support the industry during this unprecedented time,” said Jeff Ren, Head of OKX Ventures.

OKX will participate in Gitcoin governance, offering guidance on how to shape and design the protocol's future. Gitcoin and OKX will keep forging partnerships with the developer community, prompting transparent, sustainable, and inclusive progress in the global crypto industry.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin exists to empower communities to fund their shared needs. Its mission is to build an internet that is open source, collaborative, and economically empowering. Gitcoin is creating community and infrastructure for Web 3 — a diverse range of tools, protocols, and networks that enable people to work for the open internet. By funding projects, building communities, and making learning resources accessible, Gitcoin is leading the development of digital public infrastructure for the future.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com