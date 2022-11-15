Global Roof Cladding Market to Reach $130.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roof cladding market generated $83.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $83.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $130.5 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 190 Segments Covered Type, roof type, application, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Availability of low-cost raw materials such as steel, aluminium, fiberglass, tiles, and others, Opportunities Rapid urbanization Prevalence of renovation and reconstruction of existing homes and commercial properties Restrains High installation cost of roofing

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global roof cladding market, owing to occurrence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of roof cladding and other items used in construction and renovation, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

Thus, all sorts of residential and commercial projects were either delayed or cancelled due to the imposition of social distancing restrictions, which aggravated the impact on the market.

However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19, the market is expected to recoup. This has led to the reopening of roof cladding companies to their full-scale capacities.

Thus, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global roof cladding market based on type, roof type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the asphalt and state segment held the dominating marker share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global roof cladding market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as tiles, metal, fiberglass, and others.

Based on roof type, the flat roof segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global roof cladding market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses slope roof segment.

Based on application, the residential segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global roof cladding market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global roof cladding market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses others region such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global roof cladding market report include Atas International, Inc., Cembrit Holdings A/S, Decra Roofing Systems Inc., Everest Industries Limited, Firestone Building Products, Kingspan Group, Reed's Metal Inc., Shildan Group, Sika AG, and Westlake Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global roof cladding market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

