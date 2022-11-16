Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, “Allkem” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 15 November 2022.



Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 15 November 2022 Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of Remuneration

Report Ordinary 323,278,398

92.15% 26,381,323

7.52% 1,149,017

0.33% 321,657 324,341,108

92.47% 26,411,683

7.53% 366,257 Carried 2 Election of Director Peter

Coleman Ordinary 346,429,717

98.78% 3,112,040

0.89% 1,133,060

0.33% 455,578 350,116,730

99.12% 3,112,040

0.88% 455,578 Carried 3 Re-election of Director

Richard Seville Ordinary 330,271,584

94.17% 19,248,928

5.49% 1,176,551

0.34% 433,332 334,000,530

94.55% 19,248,928

5.45% 434,890 Carried 4 Re-election of Director

Fernando Oris de Roa Ordinary 332,820,058

94.90% 16,734,570

4.77% 1,141,170

0.33% 434,597 336,513,623

95.26% 16,734,570

4.74% 436,155 Carried 5 Re-election of Director

Leanne Heywood Ordinary 325,580,309

92.83% 23,965,221

6.83% 1,164,038

0.34% 420,827 329,296,742

93.22% 23,965,221

6.78% 422,385 Carried 6 Adoption of new constitution Special 349,173,625

99.54% 441,346

0.13% 1,162,870

0.33% 352,554 352,806,693

99.88% 441,346

0.12% 415,596 Carried 7 Adoption of proportional takeover provisions (in new constitution) Special 347,882,413



99.23%

1,553,836



0.44%

1,152,945



0.33%

541,201 351,510,832



99.56%

1,553,836



0.44%

598,967 Carried 8 Approval of Non-Executive Director Share Plan and Grants of Share Rights Under It Ordinary 347,484,728



99.15%

1,833,846



0.52%

1,138,492



0.33%

673,336 348,529,858



99.46%

1,900,262



0.54%

732,140 Carried 9 Approval of Performance Rights and Option Plan and Issues of Securities Under It Ordinary 336,209,056



95.83%

13,487,088



3.84% 1,132,662



0.33% 301,597 339,839,624



96.17%

13,517,088



3.83% 309,781 Carried 10 Grant of STI Performance Rights to the CEO and Managing Director Ordinary 336,675,637



96.46%

11,227,820



3.21% 1,159,191



0.33% 2,067,756 340,286,160



96.78%

11,311,251



3.22% 2,084,796 Carried 11 Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO and Managing Director Ordinary 341,959,913



98.22%

5,058,733



1.45%

1,131,697



0.33%

2,980,061 345,551,676



98.53%

5,142,164



1.47%

2,988,367 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release (Release) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au .

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company’s projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company’s Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.