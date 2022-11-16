Global Fiberglass Doors Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiberglass doors market generated $12.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $12.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $30.2 billion CAGR 9.3% No. of Pages in Report 217 Segments Covered Product type, design, end-user, and region Drivers Rapid surge in the rate of urbanization Growth of the construction industry Opportunities Increase in demand for renovation & remodelling construction projects Rapid investment in the residential and commercial projects Restrains High cost of fiberglass doors and expensive installation

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global fiberglass doors market due to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in delay or cancellation of all sorts of construction and renovation projects during the pandemic.

Thus, most of the residential and commercial projects were closed down, adversely impacting the demand for fiberglass doors during the pandemic.

These regulations were imposed by the government due to the prevalence of social distancing restrictions from the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup with increase in investment in the residential sector and eased lockdowns restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fiberglass doors market based on product type, design, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the exterior segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global fiberglass doors market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The interior segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Based on design, the doors with glass segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding three-fifths of the global fiberglass doors market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The solid doors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the non-residential segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global fiberglass doors market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the residential segment.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global fiberglass doors market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

The key players analyzed in the global fiberglass doors market report include ssa Abloy AB, Bayer Built Inc., ETO DOORS, Fibertec, GlassCraft, JELD-WEN, Kohltech, Masonite, Master Grain, Milgard Manufacturing, LLC, Pella, PLASTPRO, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Steves & Sons, Taylor Entrance Systems, Therma-Tru Doors, Trinity Glass International, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global fiberglass doors market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

