Plant Based Iron Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 352.9 Mn by 2032 Amid Growing Popularity of Veganism Worldwide – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plant-based iron supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. The plant based iron supplements market is projected to be valued at US$ 208.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 352.9 Mn by 2032.



Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The plant-based iron supplements market is being driven by growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increased adoption of plant-based iron supplements is primarily due to their growing consumer popularity, as well as the product's versatility in terms of application.

Plant-based iron supplements are linked to lower levels of the mineral in the body. A research study published in the Journal of Nutrition looked at how different types of iron supplements affect absorption. While previous studies have shown that plant-based iron supplements are not well absorbed as animal-based products, this new research shows that they may still have some benefits.

Plant-based iron supplements are usually cost-effective and easier to find than animal-based products, making them a good option for people who are looking for an affordable way to supplement their diet. which has led to growing consumer preference for it and, in turn accelerate the plant-based iron supplements market in the next ten years.

Download Sample of this strategic report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15715

Another factor driving the sales of plant-based iron supplements is the growing popularity of plant-based diets. More and more people are looking to reduce their meat consumption for health, environmental, or ethical reasons. As a result, they are turning to plant-based sources of nutrients like iron. To keep up with the plant-based iron supplements market trends, plant-based iron supplements manufacturers are developing novel ways to incorporate their products into various processed foods.

Key Takeaways: Plant Based Iron Supplements Market

India currently has a plant-based iron supplements market share of around 5.8 % in South Asia.

in South Asia. By type, the ferrous gluconate segment is expected to generate a plant-based iron supplements market share of 3.4 % in 2022.

in 2022. Based on application, the sports nutrition segment is set to account for a plant-based iron supplements market share of 3.2 % in 2022.

in 2022. During the forecast period, the plant-based iron supplements market in the U.K. is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.0 % .

. During the forecast period, the Germany plant-based iron supplements market is likely to grow at a high CAGR of 26.5%.





“Demand for plant based iron supplements is set to surge at a fast pace in recent years owing to a rapidly growing number of vegans and increasing health awareness among consumers. Development of energy-rich offerings and rising need for clean label ingredients, especially in developed countries are projected to spur the market in the next ten years,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Have a query? Make an enquiry before purchase: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15715

Competitive Landscape: Plant Based Iron Supplements Market

Top 5 manufacturers of plant-based iron supplements are Naturelo , Garden of Life, MegaFood , and New Chapter . Together, these companies are currently holding 20% to 30% of the plant-based iron supplements market share.

Companies are using plant-based iron supplements to increase their employees’ health and productivity. Iron is an essential mineral that helps to transport oxygen to cells and produces energy in the body. Unfortunately, iron deficiency is common, especially among women of childbearing age.

Supplementing with iron can help prevent fatigue, improve work performance, and reduce the risk of health problems associated with iron deficiency. With increasing research & development activities and technological advancements, companies are finding new techniques to effectively use plant-based iron supplements to their maximum potential.

Plant-based iron supplements are used by companies like Naturelo. The main source of iron in these supplements comes from plants such as spinach and kale. Some products also include other ingredients such as vitamin C, which can help improve absorption. Iron is an important mineral for maintaining health. It plays an important role in helping to transport oxygen in the blood and supports a healthy immune system. Many people do not get enough iron in their diet and so taking a supplement can be helpful.

Get More Valuable Insights on Plant Based Iron Supplements Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Plant-Based Iron Supplements presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study provides valuable insight on the plant-based iron supplements market based by type (ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, ferric citrate, ferric sulfate), by form (tablet, liquid, capsules, syrup) by application (additional supplements, sports nutrition, medicinal supplements), and region.

Get a 20% Flat Discount ( Apply FMITODAY Promo Code ) on Direct Purchase: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15715

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market Outlook by Key Segments

By Type:

Ferrous Sulfate

Ferrous Gluconate

Ferric Citrate

Ferric Sulfate

By Application:

Additional Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Medicinal Supplements



By Form:

Tablet

Liquid

Capsules

Syrup

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights



The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-iron-supplements-market



Trending and Related Topics of Food and Beverage Market Insights

Plant-based Milk Market Size: The demand for plant-based milk market is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.24 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 30.79 Bn by 2031. Rising demand for alternative sources of milk and protein will push sales in the market at 8.8% CAGR through 2031.

Plant-based Hot Dogs Market Share: The Global Plant-based Hot Dogs Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 599.2 Mn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 19.9% by 2022-2032. Plant-based Chicken Hot Dogs sales are likely to account for ~23% of the demand in the Global Plant-based Hot Dogs Market, valued at USD 1,986.2 Mn in 2032.

Plant Based Pork Market Growth: The global Plant Based Pork market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 13.2% by 2022-2032. Plant Based Pork market sales are likely to account for a part of the demand in the global vegan food market in 2022.

Plant Sterol Esters Market Outlook: The global market of plant sterol esters is currently valued at around US$ 797.1 Mn, and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,180.4 Mn by 2027. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the period of 2022 and 2027.

Plant Based Preservatives Market Analysis: The global plant based preservatives market size is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn in 2022. Furthermore, with growing consumer preference for safe and natural food ingredients, the overall demand for plant based preservatives is projected to increase at 6.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of US$ 5.8 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: