Ragnarok Begins Official Launch in North America on November 15, 2022

Seoul, Korea, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Gravity Interactive, the Gravity’s subsidiary located in United States, has officially launched Ragnarok Begins in North America on November 15, 2022.

Ragnarok Begins is the very first side-scrolling Ragnarok IP MMORPG game. The game can be played on PC and mobile, and the game contains exclusive game modes and impact. The overall graphics are based on Ragnarok IP’s unique design feature, and the in-game regional factors and main features were designed to be fitted to the side-scroll playing settings. Ragnarok Begins provides players with not only side-scrolling and non-targeting battle modes but also a variety of content including card systems and housings for players to strengthen their characters.

Ragnarok Begins CBT was held from October 14 to October 20 in North America and was successfully opened for pre-registration of the launching of Ragnarok Begins.

[Ragnarok Begins_Webpage] https://www.playrobegins.com )

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

