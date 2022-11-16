Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2023

| Source: Nkt A/S Nkt A/S

Broendby, DENMARK

Investornyhed

16. november 2022


Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2023

08. februar Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
22. februar Årsrapport 2022
23. marts Generalforsamling
10. maj Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2023
16. august Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2023
08. november Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2023


Kontakt

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tlf.: +45 2494 1654

Presse:                              Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tlf.: +45 2982 0022