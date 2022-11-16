Investornyhed
16. november 2022
Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2023
|08. februar
|Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
|22. februar
|Årsrapport 2022
|23. marts
|Generalforsamling
|10. maj
|Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2023
|16. august
|Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2023
|08. november
|Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2023
Kontakt
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tlf.: +45 2494 1654
Presse: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tlf.: +45 2982 0022