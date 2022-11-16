Investor News
16 November 2022
Release of financial calendar for 2023
|08 February
|Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
|22 February
|2022 Annual Report
|23 March
|Annual General Meeting
|10 May
|Interim Report, Q1 2023
|16 August
|Interim Report, Q2 2023
|08 November
|Interim Report, Q3 2023
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022