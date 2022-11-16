Release of financial calendar for 2023

Broendby, DENMARK

Investor News

16 November 2022


Release of financial calendar for 2023     

08 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
22 February 2022 Annual Report
23 March Annual General Meeting
10 May Interim Report, Q1 2023
16 August Interim Report, Q2 2023
08 November Interim Report, Q3 2023


Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations:           Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022