Spar Nord repays Senior Non-Preferred bonds with ISIN DK0030454046

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 44


It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030454046) for SEK 1,250 million, classified as Senior Non-Preferred.

The repayment will take place on 5 December 2022.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations


