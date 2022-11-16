Telepsychiatry Market Size is Expected to Reach $41.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Telepsychiatry Market was estimated at $6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $41.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $41.8 Billion CAGR 20.3% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Product type, Age Group, End user, and Region. Drivers Increase in awareness about phychiatric disorders and advancements in telepsychiatry Restraints The high cost involved in the formulation of polyaspartic coating Opportunities Rise of the Internet age, increase in telecommunication networks, and favorable government support



Covid-19 scenario-

With social distancing being the new normal, the demand for teleconsultations and digital health services was at its peak. Telehealth had emerged as a powerful weapon in the war against the pandemic. These factors impacted the global telepsychiatry market positively.

Also, many new government organizations were embracing telehealth through new policies and reimbursement guidelines, which boosted the market growth.

The global telepsychiatry market is analyzed across product type, age group, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the in-home solutions segment held more than two-fifths of the global telepsychiatry market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The routine solutions segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adult segment garnered more than half of the total telepsychiatry market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the community mental health centers segment held more than two-thirds of the total telepsychiatry market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The homecare segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated nearly half of the total telepsychiatry market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global telepsychiatry market report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, MDLive, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, and AMC Health. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



