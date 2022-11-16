DNA Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 November 2022, 10:00 am EET

In 2023, DNA will publish its financial statements, semi-annual report and business reviews sent as press releases as follows:

2 February 2023: Financial statements bulletin for 2022

4 May 2023: January–March 2023 business review as a press release

20 July 2023: Half year (January–June) 2023 financial report

25 October 2023: January–September 2023 business review as a press release

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2022, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 6 March 2023 (week 10/2023).

DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 30 March 2023.

Further information:

Timo Kipinoinen, CFO (acting), DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0) 44 044 8131, timo.kipinoinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi