From Bollywood to Web3, Reel Star unveils Cryptocurrency Solutions for the Media & Entertainment Industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reel Group Consortium unveiled its much-awaited ReelStar app features and logo on Monday at their invitation-only event which was attended by esteemed guests such as David Tran from Mooning and the famous Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

ReelStar is the first ‘everything app’ developed from the ground up on a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform and has successfully launched its pre-sale and first-release Initial Token Offering for its utility token, ReelToken (REELT). The app integrates the most requested social media functionality, such as live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, and audio/video calling, with Web3 NFT minting, NFT marketplace, and their unique Digital Wallet.



“We’re giving power back to the people with decentralization and truly believe that ReelStar is the cryptocurrency solution to democratize the media and entertainment industry,” said Nick Bahl, co-founder of Reel Star & founder of the award-winning company, Sizzlen Productions.



The team also revealed its recent raise of $5 million at the event along with its slew of sponsorships which includes Sneaker Festival India, Delhi Bulls Team, Unity Tour, and the ReelStar Cup in Dubai.



