Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 9 November 2022 to 15 November 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|894,700
|141.42
|126,531,740.00
|9 November 2022
|4,500
|112.22
|504,990.00
|10 November 2022
|4,500
|104.48
|470,160.00
|11 November 2022
|6,000
|108.19
|649,140.00
|14 November 2022
|6,000
|105.11
|630,660.00
|15 November 2022
|6,000
|102.87
|617,220.00
|Total
|27,000
|106.38
|2,872,170.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|921,700
|140.40
|129,403,910.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,030,331 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
