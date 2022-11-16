English Danish

16 November 2022

Company Announcement number 100/2022



Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®





Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån® and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån® with government guarantee.

For further information on the characteristics of the bonds, please see appendix.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.







The Executive Board







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

