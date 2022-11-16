Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report to 2028: Rising Number of Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants Will Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global surface disinfectant market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global surface disinfectant market to grow with a CAGR of about 7.5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on surface disinfectant market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on surface disinfectant market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surface disinfectant market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surface disinfectant market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

A rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants will drive market growth.

Increasing the occurrence of chronic health disorders and rising instances of infection transmission diseases such as covid-19 will propel the growth of the market.

2) Restraints

The rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants will restrain the growth.

3) Opportunities

Increasing healthcare expenditure and focusing on emerging economies will create growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the surface disinfectant market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the surface disinfectant market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global surface disinfectant market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Surface Disinfectant Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Surface Disinfectant Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Composition

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Surface Disinfectant Market



4. Surface Disinfectant Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition

5.1. Hypochlorite

5.2. Alcohols

5.3. Aldehydes

5.4. Peroxide



6. Global Surface Disinfectant Market by End-user

6.1. Healthcare

6.2. Hospitality

6.3. Food & Beverage

6.4. Residential



7. Global Surface Disinfectant Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online

7.2. Offline



8. Global Surface Disinfectant Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition

8.1.2. North America Surface Disinfectant Market by End-user

8.1.3. North America Surface Disinfectant Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Surface Disinfectant Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition

8.2.2. Europe Surface Disinfectant Market by End-user

8.2.3. Europe Surface Disinfectant Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Surface Disinfectant Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market by End-user

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition

8.4.2. RoW Surface Disinfectant Market by End-user

8.4.3. RoW Surface Disinfectant Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Surface Disinfectant Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Metrex Research, LLC

9.2.2. Proctor & Gamble

9.2.3. 3M Group

9.2.4. Steris

9.2.5. The Clorox Company

9.2.6. Reckitt Benckiser Group

9.2.7. Cantel Medical Corporation

9.2.8. Ecolab

9.2.9. Cetylite Inc.

9.2.10. CarrollCLEAN

