Consumer Appliances in Canada 2022: Smart Appliances Gain Ground Among Affluent, Tech-Savvy Consumers

As was the case in 2020, there was a significant divergence in the performance of major appliances and small appliances during 2021. During 2020, retail current value sales of major appliances declined, while the rate of growth in retail current value sales of small appliances accelerated to its fastest rate in eight years.



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Improved economic conditions drive rebound in volume sales and unit price

Semiconductor shortage leads to long waiting times for some popular models

Pandemic-inspired suburbanisation boosts demand for larger refrigeration appliances

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

With replacement purchases the main driver of demand, retail volume sales will be flat

Hot housing market could run out of steam

Smart refrigeration appliances gain ground among affluent, tech-savvy consumers

HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Economic improvement boosts replacement purchases

Pandemic worries lead some to wash their clothes more frequently

More environmentally conscious consumers seek out washing machines that use less water and electricity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Connectivity will continue to grow in popularity among the affluent and tech savvy

Retail volume growth will slow, as post-lockdown rebound fades

Fewer households will hide their home laundry appliances away in the basement

DISHWASHERS IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Rising consumer confidence and increased use boost replacement purchases

Shortage of components hits leader Whirlpool particularly hard

Accelerating consumer lifestyles mean consumers want convenience

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Relatively low penetration rate provides ample room for growth

Growing popularity of connected devices will help to support unit price growth

Sustainability will play an increasingly important role in the purchase decision

LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Surge in kitchen remodelling boosts demand

Premiumisation drives acceleration in rate of retail value sales growth

E-commerce gives up much of its pandemic gains, as most Canadians still prefer to shop for large cooking appliances in person

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Housing market performance will remain a key driver of demand for large cooking appliances

Kitchen as social hub and workspace

Premium built-in appliances as are seen as an investment that will increase the value of a home

MICROWAVES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Built-in models gradually gain ground, as consumers seek a sleeker look in their kitchens

Even as pandemic restrictions are eased, e-commerce remains significant

Competitive pricing helps Mabe stay on top

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Housing market performance will impact demand for microwaves

Waning consumer interest in processed food will have a mixed effect on microwave demand

Aesthetics will grow in importance

FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Food preparation appliances suffer a post-lockdown hangover

Demand for slow juicers boosted by economy recovery

Black+Decker benefits from shift to multifunctional food preparation appliances

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased demand for multifunctional food preparation appliances will weigh on volume sales but support value sales growth

Health and wellness trend will continue to support demand, but meal delivery services are a threat

Slow juicers will continue to gain ground on centrifugal models

SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions significantly hits demand for breadmakers and light fryers in particular

Leading brand Black+Decker benefits from strong presence across small appliances

Multi-functional offerings like Instant Pot's Duo Plus grow in popularity, as they enable consumers to save both money and space

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduction in replacement purchases will weigh on demand

E-commerce could overtake hypermarkets and home and garden specialists to become the leading distribution channel

Growing popularity of food delivery a threat to food preparation appliances

VACUUM CLEANERS IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Volume sales growth slows but remains robust, as many consumers continue to spend a lot of time at home

Strong demand for convenience drives rise of robotic vacuum cleaners

Leader Bissell targets pet owners

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic economic rebound will support moderate demand growth

Urban flight set to outlast the pandemic, boosting demand for vacuum cleaners as home size increases

E-commerce will continue to gain ground on hypermarkets and home and garden specialists

PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

After a strong 2020 due to the closure of hair and beauty salons, demand growth for personal care devices eases

Other personal care appliances remain the top performer, but electric facial cleansers fall out of favour

Ubiquity of selfies boosts demand for oral care appliances

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Electric toothbrush units will remain a strong growth driver

Smartphone connectivity set to grow in importance

Low-heat hair care set to grow in popularity

AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN CANADA



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

As consumers spend less time at home, demand growth for air treatment products slackens

Demand for cooling fans and air conditioners is heating up

Concern regarding air pollution and allergies is also driving demand

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Larger homes will boost demand for air treatment products

Climate change will be a growth engine

Connectivity will add value to air purifiers

