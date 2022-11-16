Consumer Appliances in Canada 2022: Smart Appliances Gain Ground Among Affluent, Tech-Savvy Consumers

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Appliances in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As was the case in 2020, there was a significant divergence in the performance of major appliances and small appliances during 2021. During 2020, retail current value sales of major appliances declined, while the rate of growth in retail current value sales of small appliances accelerated to its fastest rate in eight years.
The Consumer Appliances in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2017-2021, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2026 illustrate how the market is set to change.
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Improved economic conditions drive rebound in volume sales and unit price
- Semiconductor shortage leads to long waiting times for some popular models
- Pandemic-inspired suburbanisation boosts demand for larger refrigeration appliances
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- With replacement purchases the main driver of demand, retail volume sales will be flat
- Hot housing market could run out of steam
- Smart refrigeration appliances gain ground among affluent, tech-savvy consumers
HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Economic improvement boosts replacement purchases
- Pandemic worries lead some to wash their clothes more frequently
- More environmentally conscious consumers seek out washing machines that use less water and electricity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Connectivity will continue to grow in popularity among the affluent and tech savvy
- Retail volume growth will slow, as post-lockdown rebound fades
- Fewer households will hide their home laundry appliances away in the basement
DISHWASHERS IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Rising consumer confidence and increased use boost replacement purchases
- Shortage of components hits leader Whirlpool particularly hard
- Accelerating consumer lifestyles mean consumers want convenience
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Relatively low penetration rate provides ample room for growth
- Growing popularity of connected devices will help to support unit price growth
- Sustainability will play an increasingly important role in the purchase decision
LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Surge in kitchen remodelling boosts demand
- Premiumisation drives acceleration in rate of retail value sales growth
- E-commerce gives up much of its pandemic gains, as most Canadians still prefer to shop for large cooking appliances in person
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Housing market performance will remain a key driver of demand for large cooking appliances
- Kitchen as social hub and workspace
- Premium built-in appliances as are seen as an investment that will increase the value of a home
MICROWAVES IN CANADA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Built-in models gradually gain ground, as consumers seek a sleeker look in their kitchens
- Even as pandemic restrictions are eased, e-commerce remains significant
- Competitive pricing helps Mabe stay on top
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Housing market performance will impact demand for microwaves
- Waning consumer interest in processed food will have a mixed effect on microwave demand
- Aesthetics will grow in importance
FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN CANADA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Food preparation appliances suffer a post-lockdown hangover
- Demand for slow juicers boosted by economy recovery
- Black+Decker benefits from shift to multifunctional food preparation appliances
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Increased demand for multifunctional food preparation appliances will weigh on volume sales but support value sales growth
- Health and wellness trend will continue to support demand, but meal delivery services are a threat
- Slow juicers will continue to gain ground on centrifugal models
SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Easing of COVID-19 restrictions significantly hits demand for breadmakers and light fryers in particular
- Leading brand Black+Decker benefits from strong presence across small appliances
- Multi-functional offerings like Instant Pot's Duo Plus grow in popularity, as they enable consumers to save both money and space
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Reduction in replacement purchases will weigh on demand
- E-commerce could overtake hypermarkets and home and garden specialists to become the leading distribution channel
- Growing popularity of food delivery a threat to food preparation appliances
VACUUM CLEANERS IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Volume sales growth slows but remains robust, as many consumers continue to spend a lot of time at home
- Strong demand for convenience drives rise of robotic vacuum cleaners
- Leader Bissell targets pet owners
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Post-pandemic economic rebound will support moderate demand growth
- Urban flight set to outlast the pandemic, boosting demand for vacuum cleaners as home size increases
- E-commerce will continue to gain ground on hypermarkets and home and garden specialists
PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- After a strong 2020 due to the closure of hair and beauty salons, demand growth for personal care devices eases
- Other personal care appliances remain the top performer, but electric facial cleansers fall out of favour
- Ubiquity of selfies boosts demand for oral care appliances
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Electric toothbrush units will remain a strong growth driver
- Smartphone connectivity set to grow in importance
- Low-heat hair care set to grow in popularity
AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN CANADA
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- As consumers spend less time at home, demand growth for air treatment products slackens
- Demand for cooling fans and air conditioners is heating up
- Concern regarding air pollution and allergies is also driving demand
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Larger homes will boost demand for air treatment products
- Climate change will be a growth engine
- Connectivity will add value to air purifiers
