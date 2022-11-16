Construction contract (Karlsson kindergarten in Viljandi)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Viljandi Town Government signed a contract for the construction of the Karlsson kindergarten building and territory located at Kesk-Kaare 19 in the city of Viljandi. The cost of the contract is 5.1 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed by the end of 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.