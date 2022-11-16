Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The growth is driven by the rising demand for economical equipment that does a great job in challenging areas such as uneven surfaces and hilly regions. Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market.
The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.
The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
- Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities
- Growth of Landscaping Industry
- Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Market Growth Enablers
- Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers
- Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
- Rise in Demand for Homeownership & Home Improvement
- Growth in Commercial Construction
Market Restraints
- Growth in Usage of Artificial Grass & Rise in Xeriscaping
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
- Rise in Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by Start Type
- Recoil Start
- Push Start
- Key Start
Segmentation by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Residential
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- AriensCo
- Deere & Co
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Makita
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp
- Swisher Inc
- Techtronic Industries
- Wright Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Fuel Type
14 End-User
15 Drive-Type
16 Start Type
17 Blade Type
18 Distribution Channel
19 Geography
20 North America
21 Europe
22 APAC
23 Latin America
24 Middle East & Africa
25 Competitive Landscape
26 Key Company Profiles
27 Other Prominent Vendors
28 Report Summary
29 Quantitative Summary
30 Appendix
