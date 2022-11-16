Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS



The growth is driven by the rising demand for economical equipment that does a great job in challenging areas such as uneven surfaces and hilly regions. Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market.

The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.



The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities

Growth of Landscaping Industry

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers

Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

Rise in Demand for Homeownership & Home Improvement

Growth in Commercial Construction

Market Restraints

Growth in Usage of Artificial Grass & Rise in Xeriscaping

Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

Rise in Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Battery-Powered

Electric-Corded

Propane-Powered



Segmentation by Start Type

Recoil Start

Push Start

Key Start



Segmentation by End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Residential

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Co

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Makita

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp

Swisher Inc

Techtronic Industries

Wright Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Fuel Type



14 End-User



15 Drive-Type



16 Start Type



17 Blade Type



18 Distribution Channel



19 Geography

20 North America



21 Europe



22 APAC



23 Latin America



24 Middle East & Africa



25 Competitive Landscape



26 Key Company Profiles



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix

