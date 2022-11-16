Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The growth is driven by the rising demand for economical equipment that does a great job in challenging areas such as uneven surfaces and hilly regions. Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market.

The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.

The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
  • Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities
  • Growth of Landscaping Industry
  • Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

  • Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers
  • Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
  • Rise in Demand for Homeownership & Home Improvement
  • Growth in Commercial Construction

Market Restraints

  • Growth in Usage of Artificial Grass & Rise in Xeriscaping
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
  • Rise in Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gasoline-Powered
  • Battery-Powered
  • Electric-Corded
  • Propane-Powered


Segmentation by Start Type

  • Recoil Start
  • Push Start
  • Key Start


Segmentation by End-User

  • Professional Landscaping Services
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
  • Residential
  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • RWD
  • FWD
  • AWD

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • Standard Blades
  • Mulching Blades
  • Lifting Blades
  • Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • AriensCo
  • Deere & Co
  • Honda
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • STIGA Group
  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
  • AS-Motor
  • Bad Boy Mowers
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Chervon Group
  • Cobra
  • Einhell Germany AG
  • Emak Group
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Greenworks Tools
  • IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
  • Makita
  • Masport
  • Metalcraft of Mayville
  • Positecgroup
  • Snow Joe
  • STIHL
  • SUMEC Group Corp
  • Swisher Inc
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Wright Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Fuel Type

14 End-User

15 Drive-Type

16 Start Type

17 Blade Type

18 Distribution Channel

19 Geography

20 North America

21 Europe

22 APAC

23 Latin America

24 Middle East & Africa

25 Competitive Landscape

26 Key Company Profiles

27 Other Prominent Vendors

28 Report Summary

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1ek1

