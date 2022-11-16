Acidity Regulators Market to Hit $12.14 Bn by 2030, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.81 billion in 2022 Acidity Regulators market will reach USD 12.14 billion by 2030. In just eight years, Acidity Regulators has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Customer acceptance of canned foods and ready-to-drink beverages has also raised the need for acidity regulators leads to the market growth in future.



Acidity Regulators Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.50% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 12.14 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global acidity regulators market, with a 36.4% share of the market revenue in 2022. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Tate & Lyle Plc., Merko Group Llc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Fuerst Day Lawson., Foodchem International Corporation., FBC Industries Inc., Chemelco International., Celrich Products., Cargill Incorporated., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland., American Tartaric Products. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.





Key Insight of Acidity Regulators Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the acidity regulators market. Key factors favouring the growth of the acidity regulators market in Asia Pacific include the advancement in beverage and canned food, the Asia-Pacific region will have the most significant market share worldwide, followed by North America throughout the forecast years. India, China, and Japan are the most extensive manufacturers of processed meals and drinks in the Asia-Pacific region, pushing the market for acidity regulators. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific market for acid regulators is quickly developing. The increasing food and beverage industries in emerging countries like India and China and an expanding urban population are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the region's acidity regulators market. The increasing number of leading manufacturers in Asia supports the expansion of the acidity regulator market.



Citric Acid segment accounted for the largest market share of 25% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into phosphoric acid, acetic acid, citric acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. The citric acid segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25% in 2022. Citric acid and its salts have been examined for their products inhibiting bacteria, yeasts, and molds. The information reveals that citric acid was more restrictive than lactic acid on an equal molar basis, followed by acetic acid. Citric acid was mostly suppressive to flat-sour organisms isolated from tomato juice, and this restriction appeared to be related to the inherent pH of the product.



Beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 15% in 2022



The application segment is divided into beverages, bakery products, confectionery, processed food, dairy products, dressings & condiments, and others. The beverages segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 15% in 2022. Customers are growing their acceptance of the no-alcohol and low-alcohol varieties. Similarly, new product launches by leading manufacturers, like Coca-Cola and Tropicana Company, are projected to propel market expansion. Also, the increasing concerns about different health problems, including obesity and nutritional insufficiencies, are expected to boost the demand for these products.



Advancement in market



In September 2020, PepsiCo’s brand Tropicana re-launched its juice range by adding Tropicana Lean in three flavors: Mixed Berries, tropical Fruit, and Citrus Fruit, each containing 35% less sugar and 41% fewer calories.

Market Dynamics



Drivers: Beneficial for Skin Care



Citric acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) in skin care products. Alpha-hydroxy acid consists of a carboxylic acid and a hydroxyl group on the adjacent carbon and is utilized broadly in cosmetics. Alpha-hydroxy acid can enhance skin conditions, like surface wrinkles, skin texture, smooth fine lines and tone, and open and clean pores.



Restraint: Usage of Trans Fat



Food manufacturers are using trans-fat to improve the flavour of puff pastries. It is one of the most hazardous acidity regulators in foods. Trans-fat has been found in various hydrogenated oils. Research proves that it lowers HDL (good cholesterol level), therefore raising the chance of heart attacks and inflammation.



Opportunity: Increasing Demand of Acidity Regulators Among Youths



Customer acceptance of canned foods and ready-to-drink beverages has also raised the need for acidity regulators. Increasing disposable income and time limitations have raised the global population's hunger for packaged foods. Similarly, in today's fast-paced lifestyles, ready–to–cook dishes and ready-to-eat are widespread among young consumers since they save time, creating a rising opportunity for the market in the future. Processed foods, frozen foods, and dry foods all include acidity regulators.



Some of the major players operating in the acidity regulators market are:



• Tate & Lyle Plc.

• Merko Group Llc.

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• Fuerst Day Lawson.

• Foodchem International Corporation.

• FBC Industries Inc.

• Chemelco International.

• Celrich Products.

• Cargill Incorporated.

• Bartek Ingredients Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland.

• American Tartaric Products.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Phosphoric Acid

• Acetic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Maleic Acid

• Lactic Acid



By Application:



• Beverages

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery

• Processed Food

• Dairy Products

• Dressings & Condiments

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



