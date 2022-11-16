Immunohematology Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global immunohematology market size is poised to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline, due to high prevalence of diabetes and rapid investments in upgrading diagnostic labs. Discussed below are a few trends influencing the market across regions.





Cutting-edge blood testing equipment production on the rise: China’s blood testing equipment sales are being boosted by the rise in the number of cutting-edge medical institutions offering a variety of treatments. One key driving factor is the expanding geriatric base and risk of infections. For instance, the regional authorities tested tens of thousands of residents of Wuhan in 2021 to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. More clinicians are investing in automatic hematology solutions because they streamline procedures while managing enormous volumes of blood samples.

Analyzers and systems boost APAC immunohematology market: More healthcare facilities use analyzers and systems as they seek to improve their diagnostic skills. Regional growth in chronic disease patients will affect how much of a medical product is consumed. For instance, local authorities are providing financial aid for greater access to prevention, treatment, and care as the prevalence of illnesses like malaria increases across Southeast Asia at an alarming rate. Asia Pacific immunohematology industry size is expected to cross USD 950 million by 2028. Gel cards technology adoption improves results: In a few years, it is expected that the market share from gel cards technology would increase significantly. Gel cards are superior to alternatives like saline tubes in several ways. They are sensitive, provide quicker results, are completely recordable, and stabler for longer periods of time. Gel cards are also routinely used to find potential and important antibodies. Rising healthcare spending fuels analyzers and reagent supply in Canada: The value of the Canadian immunohematology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% between 2022-2028. Healthcare spending in the nation is rising yearly, which will open a lot of prospects for analyzers and reagent suppliers. Hematological applications will represent a major driver for the market, because of the gradual increase in the geriatric population.

Market participants taking measures to increase outcome in America: North America immunohematology market size is anticipated to cross USD 1.1 billion by 2028. Companies and governments are taking number of actions to ensure that all citizens have access to healthcare. For instance, Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. and myHSA, a platform for employee benefits, have joined to provide premium wellness and virtual care. Through a customized application, this partnership is anticipated to offer virtual healthcare throughout the country's urban and rural areas. European blood banks contribute to immunohematology product use: Hematology device sales at blood banks is increasing as the number of blood transfusions rises. The end-user market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increased recruitment of blood donors through awareness campaigns. Through the EU4Health program, the European Blood Alliance has been awarded a grant of about USD 1 million to enhance plasma collection throughout the region. Similar initiatives will augment European industry forecast.

Automatic immunohematology analyzers: breakthrough in healthcare: Over the years, these has been a rising demand for high-throughput automatic analyzer systems. For streamlining the operations of healthcare service providers, solution suppliers are creating new and inventive automated solutions. Since the pandemic, these facilities have seen an increase in patient traffic, which has made them more interested in products that speed up the turnaround time for tests. Higher awareness about reliable and quick technologies will bolster Europe industry stance.

Public initiatives are among the prominent reasons for the development of immunohematology products and technology. For example, the FDA wants to concentrate on increasing blood supplies as plasma is a crucial raw material for making medications for immunological illnesses and coagulation problems. The initiative is completed by collaborating with the local blood banks to raise awareness and improve the plasma supply. The sector of blood banks will benefit from rising fund volumes, which will also affect the growth of the global medical immunohematology industry.

