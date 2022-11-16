With 5.9% CAGR, Europe Urinary Catheters Market Size worth USD 2.15 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.31 billion in 2022 to USD 2.15 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled,

Europe Urinary Catheters Market, 2022-2029.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Clinisupplies Ltd (Healthium Medtech Limited) purchased VitalCare Group to extend its urology franchise in Europe and other established markets.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.15 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.23 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 135 Key Players covered Coloplast A/S (Denmark), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Hollister Incorporated (U.S.), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.), Clinisupplies Ltd (U.K.) Growth Drivers Increasing Urinary Incontinence Prevalence to Drive Market Growth Market Growth was Limited due to Decline in the Number of Urological Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Number of Surgical Procedures to Augment the Market Growth









Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Urinary Incontinence Prevalence to Drive Market Growth

One of the rising issues among people worldwide is urinary incontinence. It is regarded as a serious health issue in Europe. The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that a number of complicated health conditions, referred to as geriatric syndromes, tend to develop as people age. Such disorders are the result of a variety of conditions such as benign prostate hyperplasia and urine incontinence.

One of the major obstacles to the market's expansion is the growing worry over Catheter-Associated Urinary Infections (CAUTI) while utilizing urinary catheters. The infection caused due to urinary catheters can lead to severe complications such as endocarditis and sepsis in patients with extended hospital stays.





COVID-19 Impacts:

Market Growth was Limited due to Decline in the Number of Urological Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to a variety of circumstances, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the market growth in 2020. Among them are the decline in hospital visits, the disruption of the demand and supply chains brought on by the implementation of logistical limitations across borders, and the temporary suspension of a number of urological procedures during the pandemic.

Segments:

Intermittent Catheters Segment Dominates Market Due to Increasing Adoption of these Products due to Various Benefits

Based on product, the Europe market can be segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters. The intermittent catheters segment dominated the Europe urinary catheters market share in 2021.

Segmentation By Product Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters Anticoagulants By Application Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Surgery

Others By Gender Male

Female





Urinary Incontinence Segment Dominates Market Due to Rising Prevalence of Condition in European Countries

Based on application, the market is segmented into urinary incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), surgery, and others. The segment growth of urinary incontinence is driven owing to the increased prevalence of the condition among the European population.

Increased Adoption Rate of Urinary Catheters Among Male Population to Drive Segment

Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female. The male segment held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the rising prevalence of urological diseases such as benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate cancer among the European population.

Increase in Number of Surgeries to Drive Hospital Segment Market

Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, age care centers, and others.

Hospitals segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe market in 2021, owing to increase in hospitalization for surgeries. The segment growth is driven by the rise in various urological disorders requiring surgeries and hospital stays.

On the basis of region, the Europe market is studied across Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, Rest of Nordic, and Rest of Europe.





Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the Europe urinary catheters market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Hollister Incorporated (U.S.)

Medline Industries, LP (U.S.)

Clinisupplies Ltd (U.K.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Convatec Group PLC (U.K.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Frequently Asked Questions:

How much is the Europe urinary catheters market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights the Europe market size was USD 1.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2029

Which is the leading segment in the market?

The intermittent catheters segment is expected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period.

