Global Arthroscopy Market Report 2022-2027: The Future of Arthroscopic Procedures for the Wrist is Limited Only by the Imagination and Skills of the Arthroscopic Surgeon

The "Global Arthroscopy Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report
The Global Arthroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 17.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Geriatric Population and Knee-Related Disorders
- Growth in the Number of Arthroscopic Surgeries
- Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries
Restraints
- Different Regulatory Policy and Standards
- High Cost of Arthroscopy Instruments
Opportunities
- Improving Treatment Capability and Healthcare Facility
- Technological Advancements in Arthroscopy Treatment Devices & Instruments
Challenges
- Risk Related to the Arthroscopy Devices
- Lack of Trained Personnel
Market Segmentations
The Global Arthroscopy Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, End-User, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Radiofrequency Systems, Arthroscope Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Powered Systems, Visualization Systems, and Others.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Orthopedic Clinics.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Arthroscopy Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Arthroscopy Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTLE Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Arthroscopy Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Radiofrequency Systems
6.3 Arthroscope Implants
6.4 Arthroscopes
6.5 Fluid Management Systems
6.6 Powered Systems
6.7 Visualization Systems
6.8 Others
7 Global Arthroscopy Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Knee Arthroscopy
7.3 Hip Arthroscopy
7.4 Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy
7.5 Others
8 Global Arthroscopy Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.4 Orthopedic Clinics
9 Americas' Arthroscopy Market
10 Europe's Arthroscopy Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Arthroscopy Market
12 APAC's Arthroscopy Market
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Auxein Medical
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- BioTek Instruments India Pvt Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- CoNextions, Inc.
- ConMed Corp.
- Eleps Ltd.
- EndoMed Systems GmbH
- GPC Medical Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- MJ Surgical
- Olympus Corp.
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Sklar Corp.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
