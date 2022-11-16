Global Arthroscopy Market Report 2022-2027: The Future of Arthroscopic Procedures for the Wrist is Limited Only by the Imagination and Skills of the Arthroscopic Surgeon

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arthroscopy Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Arthroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 17.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Geriatric Population and Knee-Related Disorders

Growth in the Number of Arthroscopic Surgeries

Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries

Restraints

Different Regulatory Policy and Standards

High Cost of Arthroscopy Instruments

Opportunities

Improving Treatment Capability and Healthcare Facility

Technological Advancements in Arthroscopy Treatment Devices & Instruments

Challenges

Risk Related to the Arthroscopy Devices

Lack of Trained Personnel



Market Segmentations



The Global Arthroscopy Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, End-User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Radiofrequency Systems, Arthroscope Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Powered Systems, Visualization Systems, and Others.

By Applications, the market is classified into Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Orthopedic Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Arthroscopy Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Arthroscopy Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Arthroscopy Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radiofrequency Systems

6.3 Arthroscope Implants

6.4 Arthroscopes

6.5 Fluid Management Systems

6.6 Powered Systems

6.7 Visualization Systems

6.8 Others



7 Global Arthroscopy Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Knee Arthroscopy

7.3 Hip Arthroscopy

7.4 Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy

7.5 Others



8 Global Arthroscopy Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Orthopedic Clinics



9 Americas' Arthroscopy Market



10 Europe's Arthroscopy Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Arthroscopy Market



12 APAC's Arthroscopy Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Arthrex, Inc.

Auxein Medical

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

BioTek Instruments India Pvt Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

CoNextions, Inc.

ConMed Corp.

Eleps Ltd.

EndoMed Systems GmbH

GPC Medical Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

MJ Surgical

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Sklar Corp.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za8kym

Attachment