Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Improved and More Precise Diagnosis of Complicated Diseases Bolsters Adoption

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 1.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.16%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Adoption of AI in Radiology and Pathology Due to Reducing Workload
- Growth in Demand Due to Optimizing Management and Lower Human Errors
- Improved and More Precise Diagnosis of Complicated Diseases
Restraints
- Expensive as Compared to Traditional Facilities
Opportunities
- Implementation of Cloud-based Technologies
- Advancement in Technology of Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence
Challenges
- Increasing Concerns Related to Cybersecurity and Privacy
- Complexity in Creating Models and Mechanisms for AI
Market Segmentations
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Component, Type, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Services, and Software.
- By Type, the market is classified into Cardiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, Oncology, Pathology, and Radiology.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Component
7 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Type
8 Americas' Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market
9 Europe's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market
11 APAC's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Aidoc Medical Ltd.
- AliveCor, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.
- Deep Genomics
- Enlitic, Inc.
- FDNA, Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Google LLC
- HeartFlow, Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- IBM
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Riverain Technologies
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
