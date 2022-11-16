Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Improved and More Precise Diagnosis of Complicated Diseases Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market (2022-2027) by Component, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 1.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.16%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Adoption of AI in Radiology and Pathology Due to Reducing Workload

Growth in Demand Due to Optimizing Management and Lower Human Errors

Improved and More Precise Diagnosis of Complicated Diseases

Restraints

Expensive as Compared to Traditional Facilities

Opportunities

Implementation of Cloud-based Technologies

Advancement in Technology of Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence

Challenges

Increasing Concerns Related to Cybersecurity and Privacy

Complexity in Creating Models and Mechanisms for AI

Market Segmentations



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Component, Type, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Services, and Software.

By Type, the market is classified into Cardiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, Oncology, Pathology, and Radiology.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Component



7 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Type



8 Americas' Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market



9 Europe's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market



11 APAC's Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

AliveCor, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

Deep Genomics

Enlitic, Inc.

FDNA, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Google LLC

HeartFlow, Inc.

Intel Corp.

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Riverain Technologies

Siemens Healthineers Ag

