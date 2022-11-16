Food Inclusion Market Research Report [2022-2030] | Industry Size, Market Share, Growth Rate| Business Strategies, Revenue, Opportunities, Future Trends, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast | JC MARKET RESEARCH

USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by JCMR, the global food inclusion market is expected to grow from USD XXX million in 2021 and to reach USD XXX million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
The market expansion can be attributed to the rise in processed food demand, changes in consumer food consumption patterns, and the entry of new market competitors. Additionally, rising disposable income makes it possible for consumers to buy a variety of flavors and food product varieties. Additionally, a rise in the demand for flavored food products in industrialized nations like the United States, Canada, and Germany is anticipated to have a favorable impact on market demand during the projection period. The sensory, aesthetically pleasing, and organoleptic qualities of food products are improved through the use of food inclusions. Dry fruits, chocolates, nuts, herbs, spices, and other foods are some of the commonly utilized food inclusions. To satisfy customers' increased need for meals with authentic, worldwide flavors, market companies are introducing food inclusions in a variety of flavors, including savory, chocolate, caramel, and fruit flavors. Additionally, it is projected that rising demand for nutrient-dense on-the-go snacks will fuel market expansion. The development of dietary supplements and fortified food items, however, it is anticipated to impede the expansion of the worldwide food inclusions market. The food & beverage industry is one of the significant sectors suffering from severe disruptions such as shutdown of production plants, supply chain breaks, etc., because of this outbreak.
Food is improved by the food inclusion market with flavor, variety, texture, and aesthetic appeal. Due to the rising demand for packaged foods including chocolate, cookies, dry fruits, jellies, and ice creams, the global market for food inclusion is predicted to have expanding opportunities. Therefore, it is anticipated that throughout the forecast period, the global market for food inclusion will expand quickly. Ingredients added to food to improve its texture or organoleptic qualities are known as food inclusions. The sensory qualities of food products are also improved by food additions. Food inclusions are extra components that provide food items considerable value.
The market for food additions has significantly influenced its product trends. The epidemic has compelled customers to choose healthful food items with a range of useful attributes. The consumer's quest for new and inventive items to engage in diverse gastronomic adventures is also shaping market trends for food inclusions in an effort to break free from the monotonous pattern imposed by the lockdown. Since people are unable to travel and sample the distinctive flavors of many locations and countries, travel restrictions are having an impact on flavor trends in food products and beverages. For instance, customers are showing increasing interest for Asian-inspired cuisine ingredients like mocha and taro. Therefore, despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental effect on the supply and production of food items.
Type
- Chocolate
- Fruit & Nut
- Cereal
- Flavored Sugar & Caramel
- Confectionery
- Other Types
- Biscuit & Cookie
- Color and Bean and Plant-based Inclusion
Form
- Solid & Semi-Solid
- Pieces
- Nuts
- Flakes & Crunches
- Chips & Nibs
- Powder
- Liquid
By Application
- Cereal Products, Snacks & Bars
- Bakery Products
- Dairy & Frozen Desserts
- Chocolate & Confectionery Products
- Other Applications Products
Key players
- Barry Callebaut
- Cargill Incorporated
- Georgia Nut Company
- The Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd
- Kerry Group plc
- Puratos Group
- Tate and Lyle PLC
- Nimbus Foods
- Sensient Technologies
- Other key players
Regional Segment of Food Inclusion Market
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)