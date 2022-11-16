Anime Market to hit $50.22 Bn by 2030, Predicts The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 26.13 billion in 2022 Anime market will reach USD 50.22 billion by 2030. The changing entertainment landscape has witnessed an increasing demand for unique, unorthodox, original, newfound storylines and creative depictions. The surge in content consumption on OTT platforms demonstrated the changing demands of today's audience. The growing popularity of Korean dramas, independent movies and documentaries over mainstream entertainment content is a trend that emerged during the pandemic when theatres were closed. The unique storytelling technique of anime based on Japanese folklore and culture went beyond the traditional themes of animation. The appreciation of original thought and the creative process of creating Japanese animation was appreciated and promoted on global digital streaming platforms like Netflix and amazon prime. The popularity of anime is expected to continue with the creation of customized content for local consumption. The advent of new technologies like anime-based virtual reality themes will attract the young population towards the market, thereby augmenting its growth.



Key Insight of the Anime Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. Young artists and studios have been inspired to create their anime because of the rising demand for it in the Indian and Korean markets. This will help the business flourish in the future. The exploding popularity of anime is also attributed to the rising ownership of smart connected devices and the increasing internet penetration in the Asia Pacific. China is creating its own anime to compete with Japanese market dominance and influence. The region's development will benefit from more significant investments in growing animation studios in the Chinese market.



The merchandising segment will augment the anime market during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into television, movie, internet distribution, video, merchandising, music, pachinko, live entertainment, and others. The merchandising segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 28% in 2022. The merchandising segment will have a market revenue of USD 7.31 billion in 2022. The global market has seen an increase in demand for innovative stuff in the shape of t-shirts, cups, keychains, tiny figurines, and other everyday items that consumers may utilize. The battles in anime movies and shows also cause groups to grow around each character, who then express their support by purchasing and owning items based on them. The increase is also aiding the expansion of the industry in retail establishments selling anime-related goods. The products are frequently available as inexpensive retail goods or pricey collectors, providing substantial money sources for anime creators. The market expansion is also anticipated to be aided by the increasing availability of anime items through online sales channels or e-commerce.



Anime Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 50.22 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global anime market, with a 47.21% market revenue share in 2022. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bones Inc., Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Manglobe Inc., P.A. Works Inc., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production I.G., Studio Ghibli Inc., Sunrise Inc., TOEI Animation Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Advancement in market



Ateam Entertainment announced the collaboration aimed at market expansion in October 2022 after it partnered with the popular T.V. anime "Attack on Titan".



Due to this rise in the popularity of anime, acquisitions have been made, including Sony Pictures Entertainment's 2021 acquisition of free-to-view anime streamer Crunchy Roll for US$1.2 billion and AMC Networks' January acquisition of Sentai Holdings, which owns anime-themed streamer HIDIVE.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the increasing popularity of anime



One of the key causes driving international anime consumption is the rising ownership of smart connected devices, given the growing affordability and accessibility of smartphones and internet services. Modern-day globalization has brought Japanese anime to an international audience, increasing its appeal. Digital streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime have partnered with Japanese animation studios to drive the worldwide anime market, another factor in the globalization of Japanese animation. The expansion of the anime market has been aided by the production of tailored content for the regional audience.



Restraint: a dearth of skilled animators given long working hours and insufficient remuneration



there are several steps involved in creating an anime, including scripting, storyboarding animation, and sound design. The process is lengthy and requires sustained effort on the part of creators. The amount of pay anime producers, designers, programmers, and painters earn does not justify the long hours they put in. The market will probably only experience limited growth due to a dearth of competent animators.



Opportunities: integrating artificial intelligence and virtual reality in anime



The market will experience exponential growth during the projected period with the integration of artificial intelligence and other technologies to produce better animation in a quicker time frame. By saving a lot of time and effort, the usage of new technology by animation studios might present lucrative opportunities. The worldwide anime market is witnessing a boost because of artificial intelligence used to improve animation. The anime-based virtual reality worlds and games will also offer profitable prospects for the market.



Challenge: unlicensed streamers



Live streaming by anime creators is a common activity in the anime industry. It is also common to watch anime on digital streaming services. The licenced streamers who have worked with the creators on the live streaming and digital streaming platforms are compensated fairly. However, both the creators and authorized streamers lose money when these shows are streamed via unapproved platforms. The issue is exacerbated by the absence of laws prohibiting the unlicensed streaming of anime. Unauthorized streaming of anime will thus threaten the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the Anime market are:



• Bones Inc.

• Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

• MADHOUSE Inc.

• Manglobe Inc.

• P.A. Works Inc.

• Pierrot Co. Ltd.

• Production I.G.

• Studio Ghibli Inc.

• Sunrise Inc.

• TOEI Animation Co. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Television

• Movie

• Internet Distribution

• Video

• Merchandising

• Music

• Pachinko

• Live Entertainment

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



