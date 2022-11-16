Baozun to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on November 29, 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator as a result of COVID-19.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf3d6c08b76a4bfab4879f1bfeaabbc1. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access pin.

To join the conference, simply dial the number you received after preregistering, enter your personal PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continues,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry, and a digital commerce enabler in China. Baozun Inc. empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated and technology-empowered one-stop solutions for China e-commerce services address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.

Ms. Wendy Sun

Email: ir@baozun.com