Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Increased Collaboration and Communication Across Multiple Regions is Expected to Propel Enterprise Collaborations

The global enterprise collaboration market is expected to grow from $41.66 billion in 2021 to $46.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.60%. The market is expected to reach $73.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.89%.



The main types of enterprise collaboration include internal and external enterprise collaboration solutions. Internal enterprise collaboration refers to the digital workspace to share knowledge and expertise internally across the organization. They are deployed in small and medium enterprise on-premise or through a cloud platform.

Both enterprise collaboration solutions and services are used in information technology (IT) & telecommunication, government, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and travel & hospitality industries.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise collaboration market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise collaboration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased collaboration and communication across multiple geographies is expected to propel enterprise collaboration. Large organizations' success is frequently dependent on their employees' ability to collaborate across time and distance. Greater collaboration boosts productivity, improves innovation, and shortens the cycle time.

Numerous IT tools facilitate enterprise collaboration, such as file sharing, instant messaging, cloud storage, whiteboard, and other IT tools. These tools frequently have overlapping functionality and differing standards on a company's IT organization and infrastructure. For instance, during covid-19, there was an increase in the use of collaborative software as companies adopted the hybrid and work-from-home working styles.

According to a survey conducted by Gartner, a US-based Management consulting company revealed that, In August 2021, workers' use of collaboration tools has increased by 44% since 2019. Therefore, the increased collaboration across multiple geographies is expected to boost demand for enterprise collaboration tools during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise collaboration market. The growing demand for AI and the increasing integration of enterprise collaboration solutions with cloud and mobile technologies to streamline business operations is projected to open up possibilities for the enterprise collaboration market to expand.



The countries covered in the enterprise collaboration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

