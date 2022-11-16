Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Research Report 2022: A 1,500+ Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities, and More on a Global Scale

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is an enormous market and having comprehensive information on the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions.
The 15th edition of The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests provides readers with reliable estimates, real-world forecasts, and insights needed to understand the IVD market in its entirety.
This 1,500+ page report is based on vendor reporting, interviews, vendor activities, and more on a global scale. The full assessment of the IVD diagnostic market makes The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests the most trusted report by top companies in the industry.
The report is a testament to the analyst's methodology. It is the result of months of painstaking work by an experienced IVD industry analyst, who has tracked hundreds of in vitro diagnostic companies for developments, trends and financial results. This research is compiled along with the opinion, observations and insights of industry experts to produce an unparalleled vision of the in vitro diagnostics industry as it is in 2022.
The report has complete IVD market research sections with test segment estimates and forecasts in: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Histology, Company Profiles and Rankings, Molecular, Immunoassay, Infectious Disease, Coagulation, Blood Bank IVD, Point of Care. This is every significant segment in in vitro diagnostics.
Every significant test category in IVD is given a chapter with sub-segments. It's like having ten market research reports in one.
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is the result of months of analysis and review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature.
All test segments contain valuable information on current market size and future projection. Compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant IVD companies in the market and IVD manufacturer's product innovations. This detailed look at the IVD market yields unparalleled global market modeling.
Country-Level Coverage
The in vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally.
Overall IVD market size for every significant world country. Detail for major market segments, US, Japan, Europe, China.
Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others.
Competitive Analysis and Corporate Profiling
The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. The experience that the analyst has in the in vitro diagnostic market is evident in its tiering and segmentation of companies.
Profiles of IVD-relevant companies. No other resource comes close.
First tier, second-tier and specialist companies are profiled. Financial results, product launches, company history and strategic plans are analyzed in the profiles. Over 200 Profiles are included in the report.
Why The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests?
- Maximum Value: One Report, All Segments, World Markets
- Published Since 1999, by an Expert Firm That Focuses on IVD and Related Healthcare
- Profiles of 300+ Companies in the Market, Detail on the Top 40
- Use the Industry-Utilized and Business Planning Numbers
- Learn Who is Launching Products and Investing in the IVD Industry
- Overall IVD Markets for Every Significant Nation, Detail for Major Markets
- Based on Latest Financial Reporting, Real-World Industry and Medical Practice Trends
This report gives you definitive answers to important questions like:
- What is the Size of IVD Market Segments?
- Within Those Segments, How Do They Break Down?
- Where Will Those Markets be In Five Years?
- How Has the IVD Market Changed Over Time?
- Who's Winning?
- Who's Merged?
- Who's Launched Game-Changing Products?
- What is the Competitive Landscape?
- Who Can I Partner With?
- Where are the Growth Markets I Can Enter or Buy Into?
- and more...
Key Topics Covered:
Summary
- Scope and Methodology
- Size and Growth of the Market
- IVD Market Highlights
- Point of View
- Significant Gains in IVD Segments Over Three Years
- COVID-19 Impact and Summary
- What to Watch Long-Term
- Regions of Market Influence: Korea and China
- Collaborations Between IVDs
- New Sample Methods
- PAMA on the Horizon, Particularly for POC
- African Nations IVD Market
Introduction
- IVD Landscape
- Report Design
- Changes Between 14th and 15th Editions
- PAMA and CMS
- Market Analysis of IVD Market Segments
- Top Suppliers and Niche Players
- Introduction
- Overview of the Top Tier Companies
- The Impact of COVID for the Top Tier Companies
- IVD Companies Mergers & Acquisitions
- Collaboration, Partnership, Alliance Agreements
- Test Services
- Historical IVD Market vs Today
- In the Beginning to Now
- Future
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)
- Companion Diagnostics
- Point of View
- COVID-19 Impact and Summary
- COVID-19 Market Value
The Global Picture for In Vitro Diagnostic Markets
- Background
- Simultaneous Threats: Chronic and Acute
- Expected World IVD Market Developments
- Global Population and Aging
- Workforce Reduction
- WHO Essential IVD List
- Increase in Chronic Diseases
- Emerging and Emerged Markets
- Size and Forecast for the Global IVD Market
- The IVD Market in the United States
- PAMA and Reimbursement Changes
- Impact of CARES Act on PAMA
- LDT Oversight Update
- Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic
- Precision Medicine and NGS
- IVD Market in Europe: Growing Markets
- EU Regulation
- Precision Medicine in Europe
- Brexit
- Japan
- Eastern Europe: Growth Region
- China: Current IVD Market
- Clinical Laboratory Market in China
- IVD Distribution in China
- India: Population and Opportunity
- Clinical Laboratory Market in India
- IVD Regulation
- Rest of Asia
- Brazil
- Disease Trends
- Clinical Laboratory Market in Brazil
- IVD Regulation
- Mexico
- The Russian Federation
- Canada
- Emerging Markets
- Saudi Arabia IVD Market
- South Africa IVD Market
- South Korea IVD Market
- Turkey IVD Market
- United Arab Emirates (UAE) IVD Market
- Other Markets to Watch
- IVD Market Opportunity by Country
Company and Industry Trends
- Introduction
- Advanced Medicine Without Borders
- China Market Information
- Direct to Consumer Genetic Test Services
- Future Trends
- Gene Editing
- CRISPR as a Diagnostic Tool
- CRISPR and the Food Industry
- Microbiome
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Liquid Biopsy
- Quality Assurance
- Product News
- Market Cleared Products
- Liquid Biopsy in Microbiology
- Liquid Biopsy Companies in 2021-2022
- The Future for Liquid Biopsy
- Information Technology Advances and Artificial Intelligence
- AI in Clinical Practice
- The Regulatory Pathway
- Product Initiatives
- IBM Watson Health
- AI in Liquid Biopsy
- Future Trends
- Exosome Sequencing
- Biotin Interference in Immunoassay Detection Errors
- Traumatic Brain Injury and IVD
- Telehealth
- Blockchain
- Substance Abuse
- Opioid Epidemic
- COVID-19 and Substance Abuse
- Biomarkers and Substance Abuse
- Clinical Laboratory Testing for Drugs of Abuse
- Urine
- Blood
- Oral
- Hair
- Micro-hospital Opportunities
- Climate Change and Infectious Disease
- Kickback Schemes
- Early Sepsis Detection
Companies profiled include these, and many others:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
- Altona Diagnostics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Angle
- Arkray
- ARUP Laboratories
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson (BD)
- BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)
- Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biohit
- Biomerica Inc.
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- BioReference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotheranostics
- Bruker
- CareDx, Inc.
- CellaVision AB
- Cepheid
- Cepheid / Danaher
- Cerner Corp.
- Copan
- Corgenix Medical Corporation
- Critical Diagnostics
- Curetis
- Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI)
- Dako A/S
- Danaher
- Dexcom Inc.
- Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.
- DIAGON Kft. Hungary
- DiaSorin
- Edico Genome (Illumina)
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
- ELITech Group S.A.S.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Fujirebio
- Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Grifols
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Hologic
- Horiba Medical
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Illumina
- Immucor
- Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
- INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Lab Corp
- Leica Biosystems
- LifeScan Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
- Medica Corporation
- MedTest DX
- Menarini Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Mindray
- Nova Biomedical
- Perkin Elmer
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)
- Qiagen
- Quest
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel Ortho
- Radiometer
- Randox
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Rennova Health, Inc.
- Response Biomedical Corp.
- Roche Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Siemens Healthineers
- Singulex, Inc.
- Snibe Co. Ltd.
- Sonic Healthcare
- Sysmex
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tosoh Bioscience
- Trinity Biotech PLC
- Werfen
