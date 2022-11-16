Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Research Report 2022: A 1,500+ Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities, and More on a Global Scale

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is an enormous market and having comprehensive information on the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions.

The 15th edition of The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests provides readers with reliable estimates, real-world forecasts, and insights needed to understand the IVD market in its entirety.

This 1,500+ page report is based on vendor reporting, interviews, vendor activities, and more on a global scale. The full assessment of the IVD diagnostic market makes The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests the most trusted report by top companies in the industry.

The report is a testament to the analyst's methodology. It is the result of months of painstaking work by an experienced IVD industry analyst, who has tracked hundreds of in vitro diagnostic companies for developments, trends and financial results. This research is compiled along with the opinion, observations and insights of industry experts to produce an unparalleled vision of the in vitro diagnostics industry as it is in 2022.

The report has complete IVD market research sections with test segment estimates and forecasts in: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Histology, Company Profiles and Rankings, Molecular, Immunoassay, Infectious Disease, Coagulation, Blood Bank IVD, Point of Care. This is every significant segment in in vitro diagnostics.

Every significant test category in IVD is given a chapter with sub-segments. It's like having ten market research reports in one.

The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is the result of months of analysis and review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature.

All test segments contain valuable information on current market size and future projection. Compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant IVD companies in the market and IVD manufacturer's product innovations. This detailed look at the IVD market yields unparalleled global market modeling.

Country-Level Coverage

The in vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally.

Overall IVD market size for every significant world country. Detail for major market segments, US, Japan, Europe, China.

Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others.

Competitive Analysis and Corporate Profiling

The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. The experience that the analyst has in the in vitro diagnostic market is evident in its tiering and segmentation of companies.

Profiles of IVD-relevant companies. No other resource comes close.

First tier, second-tier and specialist companies are profiled. Financial results, product launches, company history and strategic plans are analyzed in the profiles. Over 200 Profiles are included in the report.

Why The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests?

Maximum Value: One Report, All Segments, World Markets

Published Since 1999, by an Expert Firm That Focuses on IVD and Related Healthcare

Profiles of 300+ Companies in the Market, Detail on the Top 40

Use the Industry-Utilized and Business Planning Numbers

Learn Who is Launching Products and Investing in the IVD Industry

Overall IVD Markets for Every Significant Nation, Detail for Major Markets

Based on Latest Financial Reporting, Real-World Industry and Medical Practice Trends

This report gives you definitive answers to important questions like:

What is the Size of IVD Market Segments?

Within Those Segments, How Do They Break Down?

Where Will Those Markets be In Five Years?

How Has the IVD Market Changed Over Time?

Who's Winning?

Who's Merged?

Who's Launched Game-Changing Products?

What is the Competitive Landscape?

Who Can I Partner With?

Where are the Growth Markets I Can Enter or Buy Into?

and more...

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

IVD Market Highlights

Point of View

Significant Gains in IVD Segments Over Three Years

COVID-19 Impact and Summary

What to Watch Long-Term

Regions of Market Influence: Korea and China

Collaborations Between IVDs

New Sample Methods

PAMA on the Horizon, Particularly for POC

African Nations IVD Market

Introduction

IVD Landscape

Report Design

Changes Between 14th and 15th Editions

PAMA and CMS

Market Analysis of IVD Market Segments

Top Suppliers and Niche Players

Introduction

Overview of the Top Tier Companies

The Impact of COVID for the Top Tier Companies

IVD Companies Mergers & Acquisitions

Collaboration, Partnership, Alliance Agreements

Test Services

Historical IVD Market vs Today

In the Beginning to Now

Future

Next-Generation Sequencing

Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)

Companion Diagnostics

Point of View

COVID-19 Impact and Summary

COVID-19 Market Value

The Global Picture for In Vitro Diagnostic Markets

Background

Simultaneous Threats: Chronic and Acute

Expected World IVD Market Developments

Global Population and Aging

Workforce Reduction

WHO Essential IVD List

Increase in Chronic Diseases

Emerging and Emerged Markets

Size and Forecast for the Global IVD Market

The IVD Market in the United States

PAMA and Reimbursement Changes

Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

LDT Oversight Update

Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic

Precision Medicine and NGS

IVD Market in Europe: Growing Markets

EU Regulation

Precision Medicine in Europe

Brexit

Japan

Eastern Europe: Growth Region

China: Current IVD Market

Clinical Laboratory Market in China

IVD Distribution in China

India: Population and Opportunity

Clinical Laboratory Market in India

IVD Regulation

Rest of Asia

Brazil

Disease Trends

Clinical Laboratory Market in Brazil

IVD Regulation

Mexico

The Russian Federation

Canada

Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia IVD Market

South Africa IVD Market

South Korea IVD Market

Turkey IVD Market

United Arab Emirates (UAE) IVD Market

Other Markets to Watch

IVD Market Opportunity by Country

Company and Industry Trends

Introduction

Advanced Medicine Without Borders

China Market Information

Direct to Consumer Genetic Test Services

Future Trends

Gene Editing

CRISPR as a Diagnostic Tool

CRISPR and the Food Industry

Microbiome

Next Generation Sequencing

Liquid Biopsy

Quality Assurance

Product News

Market Cleared Products

Liquid Biopsy in Microbiology

Liquid Biopsy Companies in 2021-2022

The Future for Liquid Biopsy

Information Technology Advances and Artificial Intelligence

AI in Clinical Practice

The Regulatory Pathway

Product Initiatives

IBM Watson Health

AI in Liquid Biopsy

Future Trends

Exosome Sequencing

Biotin Interference in Immunoassay Detection Errors

Traumatic Brain Injury and IVD

Telehealth

Blockchain

Substance Abuse

Opioid Epidemic

COVID-19 and Substance Abuse

Biomarkers and Substance Abuse

Clinical Laboratory Testing for Drugs of Abuse

Urine

Blood

Oral

Hair

Micro-hospital Opportunities

Climate Change and Infectious Disease

Kickback Schemes

Early Sepsis Detection

Companies profiled include these, and many others:

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Altona Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Angle

Arkray

ARUP Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson (BD)

BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biohit

Biomerica Inc.

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

BioReference Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotheranostics

Bruker

CareDx, Inc.

CellaVision AB

Cepheid

Cepheid / Danaher

Cerner Corp.

Copan

Corgenix Medical Corporation

Critical Diagnostics

Curetis

Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI)

Dako A/S

Danaher

Dexcom Inc.

Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.

DIAGON Kft. Hungary

DiaSorin

Edico Genome (Illumina)

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

ELITech Group S.A.S.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.

Fujirebio

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Grifols

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Hologic

Horiba Medical

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina

Immucor

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Lab Corp

Leica Biosystems

LifeScan Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Medica Corporation

MedTest DX

Menarini Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Mindray

Nova Biomedical

Perkin Elmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)

Qiagen

Quest

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Ortho

Radiometer

Randox

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Rennova Health, Inc.

Response Biomedical Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

SD Biosensor

Seegene

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Siemens Healthineers

Singulex, Inc.

Snibe Co. Ltd.

Sonic Healthcare

Sysmex

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

Trinity Biotech PLC

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llif6k