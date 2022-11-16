Ceramics Market Size to Reach USD 369.93 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates the USD 227.60 billion in 2022 ceramics market will reach USD 369.93 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the ever-increasing demand for medical equipment from the healthcare sector, the growth of the construction sector, and the rising demand for modern customer electronics appliances are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of photovoltaic modules, wind turbines, and pollution control applications, along with the rising demand for clean technology, is also helping to boost the market growth.



Key Insight of the Ceramics Market



The Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the ceramics market. Key factors favouring the growth of the ceramics market in the Asia Pacific include the growing investments in EVs, medical, and electronics industries, the rollout of 5G technology, and innovations in medical electronics. Further, the greater adoption of soundproof and elegant interior materials in commercial buildings like restaurants, business centres, malls, and clubs is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the rising urbanization, population and supportive government regulations in China and India are helping to boost the market growth in this region.



The sanitary ware segment is expected to augment the ceramics market during the forecast period.



The sanitary ware segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of the population of developing nations towards proper hygiene and cleaning. Also, ceramic-based sanitary ware products are considered a suitable alternative for steel and fibre sanitary ware due to their superior attributes, such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, glossy surface, and availability in different colours. Further, by 2030, the tiles segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing construction activities in commercial and residential sectors worldwide.



The advanced segment market size of 134.32 billion in 2022



The advanced segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for defence equipment. Further, advanced ceramics display superior properties, such as chemical inertness, electrical conductivity, physical stability, and extreme heat resistance, compared to ordinary ceramics.



The building & construction segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 37.03% in 2030



The building & construction segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to increased demand for construction ceramics and the ever-increasing rehabilitation of buildings.



Ceramics Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 369.93 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global ceramics market, with a 39.45% share of the market revenue in 2022. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Corning Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera Corp., CeremTec., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, 3M, Saint Gobain, CoorsTek, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Applied Ceramics Inc., Materion Corporation, Caesar, Imerys Ceramics, Rauschert GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Advancement in market



For example, in March 2021, Ceramtec Company vertically combined its manufacturing of progressive piezoceramics to assemble ultrasonic transducers and sensors. With this integration, the firm successfully delivers end-to-end service for fixed high-power Langevin transducers with a full-service offer, including the manufacture, design, and development of transducers for various medical applications.



Market Dynamics



Driver: A rise in the construction industry:



A rise in the construction industry is anticipated to propel the growth of the ceramics industry. Due to the rapid proliferation of urbanization, more construction in both developed and developing countries are driving the market growth. The ever-increasing number of government initiatives and spending on developing public infrastructure and other construction-related activities are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the construction sector is helped by the reduced time permitted for utilizing technologies like BIM (3D & 4D), 3D printing, laser scanning, and smart building systems. Also, the tiles are becoming a style statement and are gradually being used in living and bedroom rooms; they are primarily utilized in manufacturing wall tiles and are used progressively in elevation, outdoor cladding, and wall cladding. These factors are also helping to boost the market growth.



Restraint: The lack of availability of high-standard raw materials at reasonable costs:



The manufacturing process and usage of ceramics are very costly, hampering the market growth. Further, stringent environmental laws & regulations, as well as price volatility, is the restraining factor of the market growth. Moreover, substitutes' availability, fluctuation in raw materials prices, and high switching costs from analogue to digital printing technology hamper the market growth. In addition, the governmental regulations about carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles are also restraining market growth. Apart from this, these ceramic materials are less customizable due to their high hardness, strength, and resistance to creep. This factor is also hampering the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The expansion of end-user industries:



The increasing demand from the end-use industries with renewable energy & medical is anticipated to drive the market growth. Further, the rising demand from the clean technology industry is also helping to boost the market growth. Additionally, ceramic can be utilized for making electrical & mechanical components coupled with automotive components like sensors, catalytic converter substrates, etc. Moreover, increasing demand for industrial ceramics due to rising demand from the automotive and medical industries is helping to boost market growth. Also, the increased demand for electronic ceramics in the telecommunication industry propels the market growth. The growing demand for the internet and other related services across the globe is a driving factor of the market growth. Furthermore, advanced ceramics are considered an ideal material for the carrier that holds and transports blood in diagnostic tools due to its biocompatibility.



Challenges: Stringent environmental regulations:



The stringent environmental regulations may restrict the general use of a few modern ceramics is challenging the market growth. The high cost of ceramics & advanced ceramics has been a concern for many enterprises. The expenses of ceramic fibres broadly determine the prices of these ceramics. Further, the slower production of ceramic fibres increases silicon carbide prices are also inhabiting the market growth. Also, the governmental laws about carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles are restraining market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the ceramics market are:



• Corning Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Kyocera Corp.

• CeremTec.

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

• 3M

• Saint Gobain

• CoorsTek

• Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Applied Ceramics Inc.

• Materion Corporation

• Caesar

• Imerys Ceramics

• Rauschert GmbH



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Bricks & Pipes

• Abrasives

• Sanitary Ware

• Pottery

• Tiles

• Others



By Product:

• Advanced

• Traditional



By End-Use:



• Industrial

• Building & Construction

• Medical

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



