Global RNA Sequencing Market Research Report 2022-2026 with Profiles of 10X Genomics, Illumina NuGen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen, Roche, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself.

It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.

The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it.

The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.

Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:

Improved sensitivity and dynamic range

Ability to study species without reference

Measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)

Detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)

Information in this report includes:

RNA Sequencing Market, 2021 and 2026

RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2021 and 2026

RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2021 and 2026

RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2021 and 2026

RNA Sequencing Vendor Share

Products on The Market

Software Products

Innovations

Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (in millions of $)

RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)

Scope and Methodology

Report Structure

Chapter 2: Market Trends

Introduction

Trends

Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications

Cancer - leukemia/hematological diseases; solid tumors

Infectious diseases

Rare inherited/genetic diseases

Selected RNA-Seq Diagnostic/Clinical Products and Technologies

COVID-19

Illumina's Diverse Range of Products

Other Companies' NGS Products and Technologies

CDC's SPHERES Consortium

Ongoing Introductions of New Products

RNA-Sequencing Product Introductions, August 2017- August 2022

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

Selected Products/Technologies

Selected RNA-Seq Products and Technologies

Software/Bioinformatics

Selected RNA-Seq Software and Related IT Tools

Partnerships, Acquisitions, Deals in Many Areas

RNA-Seq Collaborations, Acquisitions and Other Deals

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

Market Analysis

RNA Sequencing Revenues, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (in millions of dollars)

RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (percent)

RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)

RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2026 (percent)

Market Shares

RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Leading Companies (Illumina, Thermo, and Other), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)

RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)

RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (percent)

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

New England Biolabs

NuGen (Tecan)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)

Qiagen

Roche

Standard BioTools

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

