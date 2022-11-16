Global RNA Sequencing Market Research Report 2022-2026 with Profiles of 10X Genomics, Illumina NuGen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen, Roche, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for RNA Sequencing, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself.
It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.
The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it.
The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.
Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:
- Improved sensitivity and dynamic range
- Ability to study species without reference
- Measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)
- Detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)
Information in this report includes:
- RNA Sequencing Market, 2021 and 2026
- RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2021 and 2026
- RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2021 and 2026
- RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2021 and 2026
- RNA Sequencing Vendor Share
- Products on The Market
- Software Products
- Innovations
- Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (in millions of $)
- RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)
- Scope and Methodology
- Report Structure
Chapter 2: Market Trends
- Introduction
- Trends
- Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications
- Cancer - leukemia/hematological diseases; solid tumors
- Infectious diseases
- Rare inherited/genetic diseases
- Selected RNA-Seq Diagnostic/Clinical Products and Technologies
- COVID-19
- Illumina's Diverse Range of Products
- Other Companies' NGS Products and Technologies
- CDC's SPHERES Consortium
- Ongoing Introductions of New Products
- RNA-Sequencing Product Introductions, August 2017- August 2022
- Single-Cell RNA Sequencing
- Selected Products/Technologies
- Selected RNA-Seq Products and Technologies
- Software/Bioinformatics
- Selected RNA-Seq Software and Related IT Tools
- Partnerships, Acquisitions, Deals in Many Areas
- RNA-Seq Collaborations, Acquisitions and Other Deals
Chapter 3: Market Analysis
Market Analysis
- RNA Sequencing Revenues, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (in millions of dollars)
- RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (percent)
- RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)
- RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2026 (percent)
Market Shares
- RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Leading Companies (Illumina, Thermo, and Other), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)
- RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)
- RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (percent)
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies
- Illumina
- New England Biolabs
- NuGen (Tecan)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Standard BioTools
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
