BAKKEN ENERGY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE

Grand Forks, North Dakota, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakken Energy, an innovative developer of affordable clean hydrogen at scale has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Grand Forks Air Force Base (GFAFB) to explore options for future applications of clean hydrogen. Both parties signed the CRADA Tuesday at the North Spark Defense Laboratory.

This agreement is part of Bakken Energy’s long-term goal of becoming the largest producer of affordable clean hydrogen while creating partnerships with neighboring communities and organizations that can benefit from a reliable supply of low-cost hydrogen.

"Public and private partnerships are essential to creating carbon-neutral solutions in real world applications,” said Lt. Col. Michael Dunn of the North Spark Defense Laboratory. “Energy is a big part of mission readiness and alternative energy sources provide flexibility for operations. The Department of the Air Force is always looking for ways to implement alternative energy solutions to benefit the environment and to keep us mission ready. We look forward to exploring practical uses of hydrogen with Bakken Energy."

“The GFAFB is a welcomed addition to the Heartland Hydrogen Hub we are developing with the states of North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Montana,” said Steve Lebow, Chairman and Founder of Bakken Energy. “Our Heartland Hydrogen Hub is a leading contender for regional hydrogen hub funding for three reasons. First, the Hub is built on the foundation of our large-scale affordable hydrogen production. Second, Bakken Energy’s partnering with the MHA Nation to solve the flaring problem on the reservation. Lastly, our commitment to build the connective infrastructure from supply to regional hydrogen demand. The GFAFB partnership adds another important attribute: innovating new applications for our clean hydrogen.”

“As a business, our focus, and the focus of our Heartland Hydrogen Hub, is large scale production for large scale demand,” explained Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins. “Hence our partnerships with the leaders in long haul trucking, Cummins, and Schneider. Trucking will be the largest consumer of hydrogen as they transition from diesel, and we will be there to serve that need. At the same time, we want to be part of the pioneering work needed to realize the Department of Energy’s vision of a hydrogen economy. We couldn’t be more pleased and prouder to partner with GFAFB in cutting edge research and development.”

