Medical Gloves Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

The global medical gloves market size is estimated to see massive growth during the forecast period, attributed to several infectious disease outbreaks including Zika, Ebola, and the enduring COVID-19 pandemic. Listed below are 6 factors driving medical gloves production and sales worldwide.





Growing incidence of HAI fuels disposable medical gloves sales in Europe

Disposable medical gloves safeguard healthcare workers against disease transmission during operations and medical examinations. They aid in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and surgical site infections (SSI) caused by patient proximity and medical equipment such as catheters or ventilators. A scientific investigation found that bacterial and viral illnesses can appear within 48 hours of a patient's admission and that up to 30% of hospitalized patients are infected asymptomatically.

Since most of these gloves are single-use, they are easier to dispose of and have fewer risks of getting bacteria on the skin. It is estimated that Europe medical gloves market size will be over USD 6.5 billion by 2028.

Latex-free feature of vinyl gloves expands demand in the European market

Made of polyvinyl chloride, vinyl gloves are soft and comfortable in nature. They are also less expensive than other forms of gloves. Since they are latex-free, these gloves are ideal for anyone who is allergic to latex. The cleanroom glove market sales have been significantly expanding because of these products and other protective equipment as they can reduce the risk of infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional governmental organizations strongly urge its usage to safeguard healthcare personnel from infectious pathogens and dangerous substances.

Chinese government aims to transform the regional healthcare industry

The Chinese government is working on substantial healthcare reform programs, which has led to an increase in the number of healthcare facilities, clinics, and hospitals around the country. The National Health and Family Planning Commission, for example, initiated the "Healthy China 2020" effort to impose stronger infection control measures in the region.

Other factors driving the growth of China medical gloves market include an increase in the geriatric population, an increasing number of health professionals, expanded insurance coverage, higher living standards, and severe infection controls. With prominent companies aiming to develop their businesses in the nation, China's cleanroom glove exports to Western countries are increasing year after year. There are around 250 recognized medical glove producers in China that are contributing to the industrial expansion.

Sterile glove manufacturing in APAC spikes amidst rising medical tourism

Sterile medical gloves are likely to see a surge in production as they protect patients and healthcare providers from contamination, bacterial infection, and other pathogens while performing diagnostic tests. The growing number of surgical procedures across the region, with a rise in medical tourism, will drive Asia Pacific medical gloves market forecast over the upcoming years. A routine change of instruments and PPEs such as gloves helps to avoid surgical site infections. Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore are among the key medical tourism destinations in Southeast Asia, representing key markets for sterile glove makers.

Examination applications augment glove demand in North America

With the steady expansion of hospitals and clinics in the region, North America medical market size is projected to cross USD 7.5 billion by 2028. To capture the customer pool in the region, leading companies have been expanding their business reach in North America. These gloves protect the skin from blood-borne illnesses, making them a necessary tool in medical and healthcare environments. According to UNICEF, the need for PPE supplies has skyrocketed since 2020. Examination medical glove manufacturing increased significantly during the pandemic period since it is regarded as a crucial component of PPE.

Presence of key market players and strong healthcare industry in the U.S.

A well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the growing desire for cosmetic surgery, are some key factors driving product consumption in the region. Medical gloves are required by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (NIOSHA) of the United States during patient-care activities that entail exposure to blood and body fluids that may be contaminated with blood. With the emergence of multiple local start-ups in the United States, legacy brands are expected to focus on quality enhancement and sustainability issues. Top Glove was recently recognized by numerous indexes for its remarkable dedication to sustainable practices.

