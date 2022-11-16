Global Biosurfactants Market Size to grow USD 6.07 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.0%

New York, United States , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosurfactants Market Size to grow from USD 4.27 billion in 2021 to USD 6.07 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. Global Biosurfactants Market demand is expected to increase due to their outstanding emulsifying qualities; the usage of surfactants in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) should positively affect the market and increase crude oil production. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the usage of biosurfactants for cleaning oil tanks and hydrocarbon recovery will increase due to the benefits they provide over chemical dispersants.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted credit portfolios. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The Sophorolipids segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Product, the global Biosurfactants Market is categorized into Rhamnolipids, Sophorolipids, MES, Sorbiton Esters, Sucrose Esters, Lipopeptides and Others. The Sophorolipids segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The Sophorolipids segment is anticipated to be the leading category during the anticipated years. This is due to biosurfactants based on sophorolipids being very effective at treating acne, dryness, and acne patches thanks to their bactericidal and bacteriostatic qualities. The need for sophorolipids in personal care is anticipated to rise along with the demand for skin care products like anti-acne toners, serums, and creams. Commercially, sophorolipids are used as an active component in skin and body cosmetics.

Global Biosurfactants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Rhamnolipids, Sophorolipids, MES, Sorbiton Esters, Sucrose Esters, Lipopeptides and Others), By Application (Household detergents, Personal care, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Textile), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The Household detergents segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the Biosurfactants Market is categorized Household detergents, Personal care, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Textile. The Household detergents segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the In-house segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. With the significant increase in product demand for routine cleaning tasks and disinfecting the interiors of homes, due to their lower toxicity, Household detergents biosurfactants are projected to be used more frequently as a result of the growing environmental concerns around synthetic surfactants in detergent. Additionally, compared to synthetic surfactants, Household detergents biosurfactants have better foaming properties, making them perfect for use in detergents.

Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021

The Global Biosurfactants Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The rising acceptance by the market is driving the demand for biosurfactants. Europe's high proportion of biosurfactants can be attributed to consumers' rising knowledge of chemical surfactants' risks to their health. Additionally, the region's strict regulatory environment encourages the usage of bio-based products rather than conventional petroleum-based ones. The biosurfactant market volume in Europe, focusing on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Local product demand will be boosted by high consumer awareness and desire for bio-based goods in the area. In Europe, government policies and laws encourage the use of bio-based products rather than conventional petroleum-based ones. Over the anticipated time, it is anticipated that legislation for environmental protection and rising health consciousness will both continue to grow the market. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Biosurfactants Market include BASF Cognis, Evonik Industries, Ecover, Lion Corporation, Croda International PLC, Biotensidon GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Saraya Co., Ltd., Jeneil Biotech, Inc., and Givaudan SA (Soliance).

