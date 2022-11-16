Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market size to flourish at 9.8% CAGR and reach 4410.3 Mn by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market , which accounted for USD 2292.2 million in 2021, is expected to increase to USD 4410.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the review timeline.

The study also evaluates various industry sub-segments, including application and kind, and it emphasizes regional bifurcation. The following section then identifies a number of significant variables that, during the analysis period, influenced revenue and market dynamics. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the sector and the strategies used by leading rivals to strengthen their market positions.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The rising military spending in developing nations and the growing demand for UUV in the oil & gas sectors are some of the main factors driving the expansion of global unmanned underwater vehicles market.

For those unaware, unmanned underwater vehicles, commonly referred to as underwater drones are submersible vehicles that can function underwater without the assistance of a human. They are typically used for intelligence gathering, scientific exploration, and mine-hunting activities.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is categorized into remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Out of these, the autonomous underwater vehicles vertical is estimated to account for the largest market share in the ensuing years, owing to their enormous potential during underwater operations.

Moving on to the application landscape, worldwide unmanned underwater vehicles industry is divided into safety, mine countermeasures, surveillance reconnaissance, intelligence, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. Out of these, North America region is likely to continue its lead during the projection period, owing to the rising use of remotely operated vehicles in the commercial and defense sectors, as well as increasing demand for autonomous underwater vehicles for underwater surveys.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to the competitive landscape, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Atlas Elektronik, OceanServer Technology Inc., Subsea 7 S.A., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, and Kongsberg Gruppen among others are the significant players in global unmanned underwater vehicles industry.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Safety

Mine Countermeasures

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Intelligence

Others

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Atlas Elektronik

OceanServer Technology Inc.

Subsea 7 S.A.

BAE Systems plc

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Kongsberg Gruppen

FAQs:

What are the size and forecasts for the worldwide unmanned underwater vehicle market for the years 2022–2028? How did COVID-19 impact the global market for unmanned underwater vehicles throughout the assessment period? What are the optimal products, applications, and geographic regions to invest in for the duration of the forecast period in the market for unmanned underwater vehicles? What is the competitive strategy window for the global market for unmanned undersea vehicles?

