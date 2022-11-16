Terrapin launches first-of-its-kind automated cannabis vending solution, ACE, at MJBizCon 2022

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapin, a national cannabis company with operations in Colorado and Pennsylvania, today announced at MJBizCon 2022 the launch of ACE, or Automated Cannabis Experience, a first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk that provides a fully automated experience without the need of human administration.

Developed in partnership with BMC Universal Technologies, the cannabis retail solution is the first fully automated cannabis vending kiosk on the market to fully package, live label and dispense cannabis products while meeting or exceeding compliance requirements. Consumers scan and verify their identification card, follow the instructions on the digital screen and pay to complete their purchase. ACE holds up to 1,152 products, depending on the size of product packaging, and its 38-by-30-inch observation window allows shoppers to watch the bagging process.

“As public opinion on cannabis continues shifting in favor of decriminalization and legalization, we believe innovative solutions like ACE illustrate the increasingly mainstream nature of the cannabis space,” said Chris Woods, Terrapin’s CEO. “ACE not only improves sales but also provides unique benefits to consumers, including faster checkouts and the ability for them to engage in multiple languages. We are thrilled to be leading the charge to introduce this first-of-its-kind, genuinely game-changing way for consumers to purchase cannabis.”

The benefits of ACE include the following:

Minimized in-store diversity, equity and inclusion concerns: ACE can be programmed in multiple languages, improving inclusion and better serving customers in diverse markets.

Improved sales approach: ACE augments budtenders and frees them to take more time to support shoppers seeking deeper consultation.

Enhanced ID verification — with no human-in-the-loop: Leveraging advanced ID-scanning verification technology, ACE provides a “triple check” to ensure only those eligible to purchase cannabis are doing so.

Faster checkouts for “regulars:” The unattended ACE solution automates, simplifies and expedites the buying process for customers who don’t require the same level of engagement and expertise.

ACE will be installed at Terrapin’s Aurora store at 11091 E. Mississippi Ave. following MJBizCon. The national cannabis leader also has plans to roll out additional ACE solutions at its Terrapin Care Station locations throughout Colorado in late 2022.

“As an established leader in the vending industry, we have the manufacturing design, automation and engineering expertise necessary to design and develop the vending machine of the future,” said Robert Schwarzli, BMC Universal Technologies’ president. “ACE is the first vending solution on the market that requires zero human assistance, truly transforming how people shop for cannabis products. While ACE is a first for the cannabis sector, we’ve brought dozens of other one-of-a-kind projects across myriad other industries to life — and are excited about the future of cannabis retail.”

Marketed and distributed by Terrapin, ACE can contain Terrapin’s premium cannabis products or be branded with another dispensary. For more information about how ACE enhances the cannabis shopping experience, visit www.acekiosks.com.

About ACE

ACE, or Automated Cannabis Experience, is the only completely automated digital cannabis vending kiosk on the market. The unattended solution requires no human interaction, with ID-verification technology confirming that only shoppers of legal age are able to purchase cannabis using the kiosk. Marketed and distributed by Terrapin — a consumer-focused, Colorado-based cultivator, processor and provider of high-quality medical and recreational cannabis products — ACE can contain cannabis products from Terrapin or be branded with another dispensary. For more information about ACE, visit www.acekiosks.com.

About BMC Universal Technologies

A leader in the bulk vending industry for nearly 60 years, BMC Universal Technologies is a Canadian, family-owned subsidiary of Beaver Machine Corporation. With a reputation built on innovation and quality, BMC has acquired a clear engineering advantage with the distinct ability to anticipate and design the ultimate marketing and retail machine of the future to better serve today’s customer needs. With over five decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, BMC Universal Technologies’ approach to design combines proven market analysis, product development, testing, overengineering, durability and planned longevity of products for maximum return on investment. As leaders in the industry, BMC Universal Technologies seamlessly integrates digital technology with traditional manufacturing and engineering, demonstrating unparalleled product design and intelligent technology solutions.

