School Furniture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Unsuitable and uncomfortable desks and chairs utilized in classrooms can pose adverse effects on the students as well as teachers’ health and wellness.



Nowadays, institutions across the globe are upgrading their existing resources and procuring innovative furniture keeping these factors in mind.In addition, the demand for ergonomically designed school furniture to prevent health and posture problems in children is the primary factor driving the school furniture market growth.



Creating learning environments that keep students focused and comfortable has also become the primary goal of educators, thereby positively influencing the global school furniture market.



With the new age of comprehensive, interactive, and dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning & flip classrooms, portable plus adjustable furniture with comfortable reconfiguration has become necessary.With the advancement of the education sector around the world, traditional school furniture has been replaced by more innovative and aesthetically appealing furniture.



There has also been a growing demand for multi-functional chairs and tables that can be used in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries.



Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of applicants to schools worldwide represents one of the important factors influencing the market positively.Additionally, various steps taken by governing agencies of several countries in promoting education by opening new schools are providing growth opportunities to manufacturers operating in the school furniture market.



Several schools are installing premium-quality furniture to improve the learning experience among students and provide comfort.Furthermore, the growing trend of smart classes with computer screens and projectors to improve school learning is promoting the school furniture market growth.



Apart from this, key players are introducing environment-friendly variants made using recyclable and sustainable materials such as scrap wood to minimize carbon footprints and conserve natural resources.They are also offering customized furniture with aesthetic appearance through online retail channels.



All these factors are influencing the market growth for school furniture.



A few key players operating in the global school furniture market are Fleetwood Furniture; Herman Miller, Inc; KI; Steelcase Inc.; Virco, Inc.; Scholar Craft; Global Furniture Group; Educan; Ven-Rez; and Mitybilt. Players operating in the market are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The overall school furniture market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the school furniture market.

