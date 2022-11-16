Southeast Asia Facility Management (FM) Technology Market Report 2022: Technology Strategy is Vital to the Region's FM Transformational Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Facility Management (FM) Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the Southeast Asia FM market; it pays attention to smart FM and FM technologies and covers market growth drivers and restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape. The study also provides a regional outlook and offers profiles of FM leaders and innovators in the region, with 2022 as the base year. The research service also identifies the 3 key growth opportunities.

The Southeast Asia (SEA) facility management (FM) market is growing, supported by the high construction and renovation activity in the region due to the rapid urbanization and the expansion of smart buildings.

The adoption of advanced technologies in building services is also witnessing rapid growth. In addition, government regulations for energy efficiency and energy performance are pushing companies to adopt smart and innovative technologies to achieve energy targets. The regulatory framework in SEA is evolving and, coupled with the rising awareness of the benefits of smart FM among building services stakeholders, the overall industry is moving toward high-technology adoption.

However, the perceived high costs or investments associated with technology implementation by both customers and FM participants are hampering the adoption of innovative technologies in building services. Furthermore, the lack of qualified experts who can facilitate smart FM services is holding back FM advancement in SEA. Growth is also hampered by cybersecurity concerns, which prevents the adoption of smart FM.

Outsourcing rates across countries vary significantly depending on market maturity and end-user profiles. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the market enjoyed strong outsourcing growth due to the large penetrable asset base and the continuous construction activities, particularly in developing economies.

SEA prefers single services. Basic soft and hard FM services, such as cleaning, security, and M&E services, are most requested by end users. However, due to price sensitivity, FM service providers are less willing to introduce technology-driven solutions. In addition, intense price competition is common as market participants strive to retain customers.

Market participants should also prepare to assist large and mature corporations or end users that are inclined to adopt sustainable practices (energy efficiency, for example) in their business operations. This trend will prompt FM service providers to enhance their services to become technology-driven companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Overview of Smart FM

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Smart FM Framework

Smart FM Business Models and Innovative Services

Examples of Digital-led FM Services

3. Regional Outlook

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Indonesia

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Malaysia

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - The Philippines

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Singapore

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Thailand

Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Vietnam

Country Competitiveness in Smart FM

4. FM Leaders and Innovators

Best Practices in Advancing FM - Global and Southeast Asia

Best Practices in Advancing FM - Indonesia

Best Practices in Advanced FM - Malaysia

Best Practices in Advanced FM - The Philippines

Best Practices in Advanced FM - Singapore

Best Practices in Advanced FM - Thailand

Best Practices in Advanced FM - Vietnam

5. Case Studies

Cleaning Robots Handle Low Manpower and Hazardous Cleaning

Cloud Services for FM

Performance Contracting and Results-based Business Models

Voice-over Technology with IoT Solution for Occupant Comfort

Smart Security in Occupant Movement

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Analytics for FM Advancement

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-driven FM Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Workplace and Occupant Experience Optimization

