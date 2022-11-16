New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Water Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362990/?utm_source=GNW

The benefits of a mobile water treatment system, such as increased convenience, affordability, and less time-consuming than installing a new water treatment plant, are propelling the mobile water treatment market growth.



Modern water treatment solutions are equipped with the latest technologies to provide the best water treatment.Therefore, companies in the mobile water treatment market size are providing quicker and more affordable solutions to cater to customer requirements.



Rapid industrialization encourages companies to avoid disruptions and system downtime, thereby increasing the mobile water treatment market size.Mobile water treatment systems support on-site operations by providing equipment on a rental basis to cater to the demand for short-term water treatment solutions.



Moreover, infrastructural developments are contributing to the need for mobile water treatment market in the municipal sector, especially in the developing economies of China, India, and Brazil.



In several industries, clean water is used for a range of applications, including dilution, steam generation, and manufacturing equipment washing and cooling.This has increased the demand for a consistent and reliable water supply in sectors such as power generation, manufacturing, food & beverages, and agriculture.



The energy & power sector is one of the largest consumers of water; hence, these plants are located on the coast. Such factors are propelling the mobile water treatment market growth.



Governments of various countries are reinforcing their regulatory efforts to improve the overall water quality, along with encouraging the deployment of mobile water treatment systems in several industries.In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates wastewater treatment, while the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) issues permit to all wastewater treatment facilities.



Furthermore, the Water Pollution Control Act enables authorities to ensure that water taken for industrial use is utilized effectively.In developing countries, such as India, population and industrial growth have created pressure regarding the need for clean water sources for use in industries.



The National Minimum Standard (MINAS) was developed for various industrial sectors in India to control water pollution and restore industrial water quality.The law mandates the installation of meters to determine the amount of water used in industries in operations, processes, and treatment and disposal systems.



As a result of such strict control on the usage of fresh water, the demand for mobile water treatment market is growing across the country.



Mobile water treatment systems play an important role by providing sterile water for critical operations of industries.Furthermore, the demand for these systems has been growing tremendously across several countries due to severe shortages of drinking water and the reduction of freshwater resources.



The demand for safe drinking water during natural disasters and surface and groundwater treatments propels the mobile water treatment market.The growing demand for better quality water by the rural population in Asia Pacific is bolstering the growth of the mobile water treatment system market.



Rapid urbanization, limited access to clean water, and the increasing demand for high-quality water from water-intensive industries are among the factors accelerating the demand for mobile water treatment systems in the region. Thus, the mobile water treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.



The suppliers of mobile water treatment systems in the US offer technologically advanced solutions to ensure the availability of clean water for domestic and industrial use.For example, AMPAC USA is involved in the designing and manufacturing of water treatment systems, which can be set up quickly and easily.



Many companies operating across countries in North America offer mobile water purification units for sale or rent.The provision of renting mobile water treatment systems can help in creating a seamless customer experience, which can translate into purchase orders within a short duration.



Such facilities are anticipated to propel the growth of the mobile water treatment market in the region.



Industrial production managers in Europe are strategically balancing the operating costs with investment capacity while meeting production needs and environmental considerations.Time or capital expenditure constraints are limiting the installation capacity of new water treatment solutions, which have propelled the demand for flexible rental solutions in Europe.



Mobile, modular units for process water production and wastewater treatment are enabling industrial managers to adapt quickly to variations in production levels and operational activities. mobile water treatment market players in Europe provide an ideal temporary solution, enabling industries to continue producing demineralized water in the event of a system failure. Increased flexibility to replace or complement permanent water treatment facilities in response to unexpected fluctuations is anticipated to boost the demand for mobile water treatment market share in Europe.



The key players profiled in the mobile water treatment market study are Veolia; Pall Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Aquatech International LLC; Filtra Systems; Separmatic LLC; Emwg S.R.L.; Newater Technology Co; and Shark Systems, LLC. The mobile water treatment market report provides detailed market insights, which helps the key players to strategize their growth in the coming years.



The ongoing developments in mobile water treatment market share are strengthening the mobile water treatment market.In October 2020, EMWG Srl announced the merger with Idro Group Srl.



The merger will allow them to better respond to market demands by offering a significant range of quality products and services in the treatment and purification of wastewater, drinking water treatment, production of biogas and biomethane, and air deodorization.



The mobile water treatment market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end user.Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into systems and services.



Based on application, the market is segmented into clarification, filtration, chemical softening, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into construction, municipal, agriculture, chemical, and others.



The mobile water treatment market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2021, North America led the market with the largest share, followed by Europe.



Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the mobile water treatment market from 2022 to 2028.

