Membrane Separation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and Material

However, the complex nature of the membrane separation technique hampers the market progress.



Recent developments in high-performance nanostructured materials; production technologies, such as 3D printing; and high-performance computing possibilities are opening new horizons for membrane separation processes.Polymers represent a dominant material family used in membrane separation processes, as polymeric membranes are economical and suitable for a broad range of applications.



Cellulose acetate (CA), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), polyimide, polycarbonate (PC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are the common examples of polymeric membranes.



Polymers such as polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) ultrafiltration membranes are embedded with nanomaterial—such as metal/metal oxide or carbon nano-tubes (CNTs)—to improve the filtration outcomes.There is a high demand for nanofiltration systems in the oil & gas sector for the processing of natural gas such as coal bed methane.



The Guangdong Rural Credit Union plans to build natural gas production and storage facility in the Guangdong province of China, as a part of the 14th Five-Year (2021–2025) Plan for Energy.The US government, in 2021, announced the construction of 177 natural gas plants to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030.



These new plants would increase the production output of natural gas, thereby bolstering the use of nanofiltration membrane systems in the oil & gas sector.



Various control measures were taken to control the spread of COVID-19 worldwide in 2020, including improving the effectiveness of the treatment of water used for drinking and other manufacturing purposes.The COVID-19 pandemic has broadly affected several economies, such as Japan, India, Australia, China, and South Korea.



However, various membrane separation systems manufacturers responded to the rapidly evolving challenges through innovations.Since the onset of the COVID-19 infection, the membrane separation systems market has developed several approaches that contribute to market recovery and future growth, including long-term market needs and network planning through supportive government policies.



Governments of India and China supported the large-scale production of vaccines—Covaxin & Covishield and Convidecia, respectively—for promoting mass vaccination drives.Manufacturing vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals also require sterile water, which increases the application of membrane separation systems in the healthcare sector.



Additionally, the consumption of water in the household and the high demand for beverages also propelled the use of membrane separation systems during COVID-19.



Based on technology, the membrane separation systems market is divided into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and others. The reverse osmosis segment held largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of application, the membrane separation systems market is segmented into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others.The environmental segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the market for the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Membrane separation technologies are extensively used in downstream processes for separation and purification via microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and diafiltration.



Also, the new technique of membrane chromatography allows the efficient purification of monoclonal antibodies.



On the basis of material, the membrane separation systems market is segmented into polyethersulphones, polysulphones, polyvinylidene fluroide (PVDF), polypropylene (PP), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and others. The polyethersulphones segment held largest share of the market in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



