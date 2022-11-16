Sports Betting Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 129.3 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sports Betting Market was valued at $74.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $129.3 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Sports Betting Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Technological Advancement and Innovation to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing technological advancement and innovation in online sports gaming are anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Betting Market during the forecast period. Digital platforms enable gamblers to place bets from any location around the world, which saves time as well as travel costs. Along with this, the ease of operations digitally makes it a significant driver for the Sports Betting Market. Moreover, rapid penetration of internet-based devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones aid the contact with end-users by involving them through online betting activities with the most negligible influence on daily activities. Hence, smartphones are anticipated to play a vital role in the acceptance of Sports Betting Market among end-user over the forecast timeline. In addition, increasing smartphone penetration and high adoption of instant messaging services and video streaming augment the growth of online Sports Betting Market through mobile devices. Such factors can influence the user experience by developing improved mobile applications. Furthermore, the benefits associated with the 5G networks are projected to enhance the adoption of smartphone-based betting in the coming years, driving the Global Sports Betting Market growth.

Rapid Development of Electronic Systems to Stimulate Market Growth

The development of electronic systems to facilitate gaming competition, such as a variety of video games, is contributing to the growth of the e-sports industry. This is expected to fuel the market where bets are placed on the tentative winner. In recent years, the e-Sports industry has seen rapid growth in viewership and revenue. The increasing viewership contributed significantly to revenue growth. For example, in 2016, there was a significant increase in casual and avid eSports viewers, including viewers who watch it regularly. Furthermore, rising eSports awareness is expected to drive industry growth shortly. The rise of live eSports coverage platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube, increases global viewership and drives business growth. Furthermore, the number of people watching Tv with live streams has risen steadily. E-Sports marketing would aid in expanding Sports Betting Market and delivering marketing messages via various channels. Over the forecast period, the factors mentioned earlier are expected to drive market growth.

List of Prominent Players in Sports Betting Market:

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365

Betsson AB

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Entain PLS

Flutter Entertainment PLC

IGT

Kindred Group PLC

Sportech PLC

William Hill PLC

Segmentation of the Global Sports Betting Market:

Platform Offline Online

Betting Type Fixed Odds Wagering Exchange Betting Live/In Play Betting Pari-Mutuel eSports Betting Other Types

Sports Type Football Basketball Baseball Horse Racing Cricket Hockey Other Sport Types

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis :

Europe held the largest share of around 50% of the global sports betting market in 2021. Popular sports in Europe such as football, auto racing, rugby, and tennis have a large, loyal fan base that is actively engaged in sports betting. Additionally, implementation of stringent rules and regulations in betting has significantly reduced fraud in the region, thereby positively impacting the sports betting industry growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Sports Betting Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to a substantial proportion of young people participating in various regional sports. Furthermore, the rising internet and smartphone penetration coupled with the rising disposable income of the middle-class population is also likely to support the regional growth of the market.

Recent Developments:

April 2022: Fanduel extended its partnership to become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the New York Yankees. Through this partnership, FanDuel will be allowed the use of New York Yankees' marks. It will also have premium VIP hospitality accommodations at Yankee Stadium.

January 2022: Flutter Entertainment PLC announced its acquisition of the leading Italian online gambling brand Sisal for €1.913 billion (£1.62 billion) from CVC Capital Partners. Sisal will presumably slot into the Flutter International division, led by the PokerStars brand and supported by Betfair International and recent acquisitions Adjarabet and Junglee Games.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 74.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 129.3 Billion CAGR 9.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Entain PLS, Flutter Entertainment PLC, IGT, Kindred Group PLC, Sportech PLC, William Hill PLC

