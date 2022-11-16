Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size Worth $2,607.72 million, Globally, by 2028 to Growing at 5.8% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Prebiotic Ingredients Market to Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Form, Application, and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,758.40 million in 2021 to US$ 2,607.72 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. People’s hectic work schedules and extended working hours resulted in negligence toward their daily diet, health, and fitness, leading to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive problems. Therefore, people are increasingly focusing on preventive health and preferring prebiotic-infused dietary supplements that offer enhanced health benefits without harmful effects. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the market growth.

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,758.40 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2,607.72 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 160 No. of Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Form, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Prebiotic Ingredients Market : Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few leading players operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are BENEO GmbH; COSUCRA; DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences; Clasado Ltd.; Nexira; Ingredion Incorporated; SOLACTIS; Cargill, Incorporated.; Sensus; and Roquette Frères. These players are focused on developing innovative products to meet the changing requirements of consumers.

The prebiotic ingredients market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The awareness regarding health and nutrition increased significantly. Moreover, the manufacturers of prebiotic ingredients are expanding their operations across Asia Pacific due to the presence of a potential customer base, cheap labor, and adequate manufacturing facilities. Bio-k+ (Kerry) and Beneo GmbH are actively operating in the region, boosting Asia Pacific prebiotic ingredients market growth.

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Food Products

Over the past few years, awareness regarding environmental sustainability increased significantly. The number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle and a plant-based diet is growing continuously, which is generating demand for prebiotic fibers, as they are either already present in plant-based products meant to replace animal-based diets or may be easily incorporated into them. Many prebiotic food products are suitable for vegans and people on other diets to eat. According to International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), Inulin and oligofructose are the proven plant-based prebiotics available in the market.

Manufacturers are planning to introduce plant-based products by including prebiotic ingredients. For instance, in a recent webinar, the Vice President of Global Innovation and Nutrition at Kellogg declared gut health to be the future of nutrition. Kellogg’s focuses on strengthening its immediate future by promoting its diverse range of plant-based fibers that nourish the human gut. Such product innovations help companies extend their reach in domestic markets and gain a competitive edge in international markets. Thus, plant-based food is emerging as a significant trend in the overall prebiotic ingredients market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Supply chains were completely disrupted due to nationwide lockdown and border restrictions enacted by various governments during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the production and distribution of several products. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the food industry. The prebiotic ingredients market experienced positive effects of this crisis. They are a key ingredient in dietary supplements as they confer multiple benefits, ranging from improving digestive health to promoting gut health. Prebiotics are also known to stimulate immune systems via direct or indirect mechanisms; they increase the population of beneficial microbes or probiotics, especially lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria, in the gut. Rising focus on shifting to reinforcing immune systems and wellness among the population created a positive impact on the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prebiotic Ingredients Market : Segmental Overview

Based on type, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and others. The inulin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. In the US in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved inulin as a dietary fiber ingredient to improve the nutritional value of manufactured food products. Further, the increasing demand for natural products is positively impacting the market's growth worldwide. Furthermore, manufacturers use it in processed food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed to replace sugar, fat, and flour. Thus, the factors mentioned above are responsible for the segment’s growth.

Based on application, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others. The functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The demand for prebiotic-infused food and beverages also increased significantly in recent years due to the rising number of health-conscious people and the growing prevalence of digestive health problems. Prebiotics facilitates the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Hence, manufacturers focus on adding it to functional foods such as baked goods, dairy products, and frozen desserts. Moreover, functional beverage such as vegetable/fruit juices comes with prebiotic ingredients. Natural and synthesized prebiotics plays a vital role in functional beverages. For instance, Solactis – a prebiotic manufacturer, provides galacto-oligofructose (GOF), which is widely applicable in producing dairy products and yogurts as GOS promotes mineral balance. Therefore, using prebiotic ingredients in functional food and beverages is increasing the demand for prebiotic ingredients.

