$2,401+ Billion Worldwide Motor Vehicles Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Region in 2021

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicles market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global motor vehicles market is expected to grow from $2,154.31 billion in 2021 to $2,401.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to grow to $3,565.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.



Major companies in the motor vehicle market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, SAIC Motor Co ltd, EXOR Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and Hyundai Motor Co Ltd.



The motor vehicle market consists of sales of motor vehicles or motor vehicle chassis and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce complete automobiles, light-duty motor vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks (i.e., body and chassis or unibody) or produce motor vehicle chassis only.



The main types in the motor vehicle market are motorcycle and bicycle, passenger car, commercial vehicle. A commercial vehicle refers to a vehicle that is used for commercial purposes. The various fuel types include gasoline, diesel, other fuel types. These have engine capacity of < 1000 cc, < 1000-1500 cc, < 1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc . These have propulsion types such as ic engine, and electric vehicle.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the motor vehicles market in 2021. North America was the second largest market in motor vehicles market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



Economic Growth In Emerging Markets - The motor vehicle market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021 .Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments at the end-user markets, thereby driving the motor vehicle market during the forecast period.



Motor vehicle manufacturers, especially car manufacturers, are increasingly focusing on the commercialization of cars with active window displays. The active window displays will show all key driving information on the windshield. It shows information such as navigation instructions, fuel levels information, vehicle speed, and other information. Some car manufacturers are also offering technologies that can be fixed on the dashboard of a car. For instance, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, some of the car manufacturers such as Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz showcased their Augmented Reality cockpits prototypes which are very similar to the active windows display.



The countries in the motor vehicles market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicles Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicles Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicles Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicles Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Motor Vehicles



9. Motor Vehicles Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Motor Vehicles Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Motor Vehicles Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Motorcycle And Bicycle

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

11.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Gasoline

Diesel

Other Fuel Types

11.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Engine Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

< 1000 cc

< 1000-1500 cc

< 1500-2000 cc

>2000 cc

11.4. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

IC Engine

Electric Vehicle

12. Motor Vehicles Market Segments

12.1. Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Motorcycles And Parts; Bicycles And Parts; Motor Scooters; Other Motorcycle And Bicycle

12.2. Global Passenger Car Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Hatchback; Sedan; Utility Vehicle

12.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Trucks; Buses And Coaches



13. Motor Vehicles Market Metrics

13.1. Motor Vehicles Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicles Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

