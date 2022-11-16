CGTrader Rebrands ARsenal to Modelry and Launches Self-Service 3D Model Ordering Platform for Small to Medium Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new name "Modelry" and an improved platform, CGTrader, the world's leading provider of 3D models and digital content, gives small and medium companies the ability to leverage the power of 3D modeling and augmented reality (AR).

Modelry is an innovative self-service platform from CGTrader that creates a seamless process from ordering to publishing for businesses seeking a single custom 3D model or thousands.

CGTrader's goal with Modelry is to make 3D modeling available to anyone, for any purpose - advertising, ecommerce, gaming, even content that enhances the AR experience. The top use cases for 3D modeling are: ecommerce; high-quality renders that replace photography and provide AR experiences; 3D models for advertising innovation; and custom 3D content for metaverse and virtual worlds.

"We see an enormous market need for scalable 3D production for organizations that don't have a full in-house team, huge budgets, and deep resources," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO of CGTrader. "Modelry makes it as simple as possible to order custom 3D models for AR marketing through its self-service platform. The technology is proven to deliver results."

More than half (56%) of shoppers surveyed by NielsenIQ said that AR gives them more confidence about the quality of a product, and 61% said they prefer to shop with retailers that offer AR experiences. As the "Shop Small" movement continues to grow in popularity, especially during the holidays, smaller brands can use 3D advertising to capture attention, boost conversion rates by up to 50%, reduce returns, increase consumer engagement and purchasing confidence and ultimately, drive more revenue with immersive product content.

CGTrader makes Modelry simple to use: Create a free account, select one of two options, upload images of the item to be created into a model, and submit. The platform returns price quotes within 24 hours and usually under three hours. Once the client accepts the quote, the project begins and a 3D model will be delivered within days.

"With our combination of the biggest global talent network and a full-scope platform, Modelry offers unrivaled quality at an affordable price point," Lasaite said.

Modelry allows customers to order 3D models in a wide array of file types, including gltf, .glb, .usdz, Meta Platforms, Google Swirl, 3ds, and Max Model with V-Ray render engine, that are compatible across platforms and optimized for size limits. It also allows publishing with embeddable 3D and AR viewers that provide 360-degree spinnable angles at standard and high resolution.

Modelry's rapid delivery times remove the stress from urgent projects, and powerful digital asset management (DAM) tools let brands manage 3D assets across multiple channels and platforms. It also comes with a quality assurance process from the CGTrader team, so accuracy is guaranteed. Modelry's automated quoting system provides clear cost estimates that ensure projects come in at or under budget.

Modelry by CGTrader is uniquely tailored for small to medium-sized businesses to order, manage, and publish 3D models in a quick, straightforward, and convenient way. To sign up for a free account, visit app.modelry.ai.

About CGTrader

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace, which unites over 6 million users, and Modelry, the end-to-end 3D content engine.

